"Little miracle is on the way"- 2x World Indoor champion Mujinga Kambundji announces pregnancy, ends 2025 season

Mujinga Kambundji recently concluded her 2025 track season following the announcement of her first pregnancy. The Swiss sprinter competed in the two stops of the 2025 Diamond League, facing an unexpected result. She also competed at the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships where she secured a silver medal in the 60m event.

Kambundji followed Italy's Zaynab Dosso to settle in second place after clocking 7.02 seconds. She announced her decision to conclude her season, referring to pregnancy as the beautiful reason. She also expressed her excitement for this new chapter in her life and stated that she is looking forward to competing in the 2026 season. Announcing her decision, Kambundji wrote on her Instagram handle:

"Season’s over, for the most beautiful reason🤰🏽🥰 I’m incredibly happy to share that our little miracle is on the way!🥹😍 I’m so grateful for this new adventure and already looking forward to returning to the track in 2026🤗 Big thanks to my team, partners and everyone who’s part of the journey! ❤️"

Kambundji has won two consecutive gold medals in the 200m event at the European Athletics Championships. She won her first gold medal at the 2022 edition, where she defeated Dina Asher-Smith to clock 22.32 seconds. Two years later, she defeated another British sprinter Daryll Neita to dominate the event with 22.49 seconds.

Mujinga Kambundji reflected on her 2025 track races before announcing her pregnancy

Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland at the Diamond League Doha Meeting 2025 in Qatar. (Photo via Getty Images)

Mujinga Kambundji competed at the 2025 Xiamen Diamond League held on April 26. However, the Swiss sprinter finished the race in last place in the 200m after posting 23.51 seconds. Kambundji experienced a few discomforts in her physical health after which she decided to withdraw from the Shanghai meeting which was scheduled on May 3, 2025.

She returned to the track on May 16, in Doha. Reflecting on her races in 2025, she made her feelings known and wrote on Instagram:

"China is always great, but this time it wasn’t the race I had hoped for in Xiamen🫣 As I was feeling ill, my team and I decided not to race in Shanghai, but to return home to have a few good weeks to recover before the Doha Diamond League 😊"

At the Doha Diamond League, Mujinga Kambundji again settled in the last place in the 100m event after clocking 11.49 seconds. Kambundji has set her sights on competing in the 2026 season to defend her 200m title at the 2026 European Championships which will be held in August.

