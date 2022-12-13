Roger Federer congratulates world champions Marco Odermatt and Mujinga Kambundji, celebrates his own honor at Swiss Sports Awards

Roger Federer received an honorary award at the Swiss Sports Awards this week, in recognition of his incredible career. The ceremony, meant to recognize the best Swiss athletes of the season, also honored the tennis legend in light of his retirement. He celebrated his award and showered praise on other winners for their stellar seasons.

Among them were Alpine skier Marco Odermatt, who won the award for Swiss Sportsman of the Year, and sprinter Mujinga Kambundji, who was awarded Swiss Sportswoman of the Year. Both Odermatt and Kambundji became world champions in their respective sports this year. While Kambundji won the European championship in the 200m race, Odermatt won the Olympic gold medal in the Giant Slalom category.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion congratulated them on their incredible achievements and seasons.

"Congrats Marco on an incredible season," the 41-year-old wrote for Odermatt in an Instagram story.

"Spectacular year," he congratulated Kambundji.

The Swiss great celebrated his award as well.

Among the other winners at the Swiss Sports Awards was the Swiss football team, who recently participated in the FIFA World Cup, for Team of the Year. Parathlete Marcel Hug, a marathon specialist, won the award for Swiss Para Athlete of the Year.

"I will try my best to be humble like he was" - Marco Odermatt expresses great admiration for Roger Federer

Roger Federer has inspired many Swiss athletes over the last two decades and Marco Odermatt is one of them. The Alpine skiing champion recently opened up about his admiration for the 20-time Grand Slam champion, stating his belief that no other Swiss athlete could ever emulate him or match his legacy. Odermatt also reminisced about meeting the Swiss tennis legend at the Laver Cup, before further expressing that he aims to be as humble as Federer has been despite all his achievements over so many years.

"Nobody can ever fit into his big tracks he left, but I will try my best," Odermatt said in an interview with Olympics.com

"It's really nice to again be in contact with him. I got to meet him twice this year, a little bit on the shooting days as well as (during) the Laver Cup for a minute or two. He's just a nice guy and I already learned a lot and I still can learn a lot from him. I will try my best to be humble like he was. And yeah, he's still a big inspiration," Odermatt added.

After winning the Swiss Sportsman of the Year award this year for the second time in his career, Odermatt will aim to emulate Federer, who won the award seven times during his illustrious career.

