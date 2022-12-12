Roger Federer receives honourary Swiss Sports award

Recently retired tennis legend Roger Federer has received an honourary award in Zurich for his stellar on-court accomplishments.

Federer, 41, is widely regarded as one of the best players in the sport. A quintessential single-hander who more than held his own in an era of powerful double-handers, Federer has a panoply of stellar achievements in his illustrious resume.

To name a few, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has won over 1,250 singles matches and 100 titles. He's one of only five male players in the Open Era to win the career Grand Slam and has been World No. 1 for a record 237 consecutive weeks.

However, with injuries piling up, Federer called time on his career at the Laver Cup this year. He hadn't played competitively since Wimbledon last year and played his last competitive match with his good friend and arch-rival Rafael Nadal, albeit in doubles, at the team event. The legendary pair squandered a match point on Federer's serve before going down to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

In his first public appearance in his native Switzerland following his retirement, Federer received an honourary award, which is bestowed on select people for their outstanding contribution to Swiss sports. The 41-year-old, a record seven-time Swiss Athlete of the Year winner, received the award from Viola Amherd, Federal Councilor and Minister of Sport, at a gala in Zurich.

It was the first time in 13 years that the honorary award was presented. Federer is the sixth person to win it, joining the late track & field athlete Res Brugger (2001), cyclist Ferdi Kubler (2003), Swiss motorsport executive Peter Sauber (2005), former Swiss federal councilor Adolf Ogi (2007) and the Swiss U17 world champion football team (2009).

danielle @dm_mauron 🏻 🫶 it's really deserved 🏻 🏻 #federer #swisssportsawards Honorary prize for Roger at the Swiss Sports Awards🫶 it's really deserved Honorary prize for Roger at the Swiss Sports Awards 👍🏻🇨🇭🫶 it's really deserved 👏🏻👏🏻 #federer #swisssportsawards https://t.co/flhGfKHvnj

"I always thought it's impossible to do that" - Roger Federer on his extraordinary longevity

Roger Federer had a hugely successful career.

Roger Federer has been busy post-retirement, attending several promotional events and talk shows.

On the "Daily Show" with Trevor Noah this week, Federer said that he surprised himself with his longevity during a playing career that spanned over two decades.

"I always thought it's impossible to do that, to stay at the top for so long and have that drive," Federer said. "Now people ask me, how did you do it? I'm like that's normal. You just go out there, you do it again and you try to win again. And it's fun, so you keep doing it. Everybody else would like to be in your shoes, right?"

During the same show, Roger Federer said he idolized Michael Jordan, Michael Schumacher and Tiger Woods while growing up.

