"Love you forever" - Trinity Rodman pens heartfelt birthday note to USWNT teammate Ashley Sanchez on 26th birthday

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her fellow USWNT teammate Ashley Sanchez. Rodman and Sanchez have a good relationship on and off the field, as emphasized by the former's message shared on Instagram.

Rodman made her debut for the Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) at the age of 18, becoming the youngest ever player to be drafted in the league at the time. She also helped win the USWNT win gold at the Paris Olympics, scoring three goals and providing one assist through the tournament. Sanchez plays as a midfielder for the North Carolina Courage and became the first-ever American to play in both the FIFA U-17 and U-20 World Cups in the same year, achieving this in 2016.

In a story shared on Instagram, Rodman sent a birthday message to Sanchez captioned with:

"Happy bday to my side kick Ashy I love you forever. I miss you every day," Rodman wrote on Instagram.

Trinity Rodman and Ashley Sanchez share a close bond, with the pair having played together for both club and country. Sanchez also represented the Spirit until January 2024, when she got traded to the North Carolina Courage during the NWSL Draft.

Trinity Rodman makes her future transfer plans known, says she wants to play abroad

Trinity Rodman ahead of a game against Orlando Pride (Image via Getty)

Trinity Rodman has confirmed her plans to play for a club abroad, saying that it's only a matter of when. The current Spirit forward has scored 29 goals in 101 appearances for the club, and has scored 10 goals for the U.S Women's National Team, including three at the Olympics.

Rodman had this to say on her future in an interview with ESPN:

"I've always thought about playing overseas at some point in my career. I think I would kick myself if I retired and hadn't done that. So it's just a matter of when I think. But yeah, just focused on this year and we'll see what happens when the time is right."

Rodman came on as a substitute during Washington Spirit's win over Houston Dash in its season opener. While Rodman has not ruled out a transfer abroad at some point in the future, the forward has emphasized that she is focused on the Spirit at the moment and will make a move when she feels the time is right.

