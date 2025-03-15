Trinity Rodman shares heartwarming moments with young fan after Washington Spirit's win in Houston

Trinity Rodman is a rising soccer star of the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League and also plays for the United States national team. The team recently shared heartwarming moments of Rodman meeting with a fan.

The Washington Spirit won against the Houston Dash with a scoreline of 1-2, with Ashley Hatch scoring the winning goal. After the match, the team shared a special interaction between Trinity Rodman and a young fan.

The sweet moment also included the athlete signing the kid’s shoe and posing for a picture. The team’s Instagram handle captured the moments, adding:

“These moments 🥹”

Trinity Rodman was the second player to be selected in the National Women's Soccer League 2021 Draft by the Washington Spirit. The then-18-year-old won NWSL Rookie of the Year and NWSL Best XI honors in her debut season. The Washington Spirit also won the championship in the same year.

In 2021, she was named the U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year and won an Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She was one of the key players who assisted the team in clinching the gold medal. This was the US National Team’s fifth gold medal. In the quarterfinal against Japan, she scored the winning goal.

Women's soccer star Trinity Rodman revealed her pregame rituals

Trinity Rodman at the Orlando Pride v Washington Spirit - 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup - Source: Getty

Trinity Rodman is a rising soccer player and is regarded among the top talents in the women's gmae. The 22-year-old athlete appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast recently and shared her thoughts on her pregame rituals and superstitions. She added:

“I have so many little superstitions. So gum is one; I can't live without gum. I'll go through probably three or four pieces of gum a game and if I am going on the field and I don't have gum in my mouth, I'll throw a tantrum, I'm a diva, I need gum; that's the one thing. Screw water, I need gum. Anything peppermint, spearmint,” she shared. [2.33 onwards]

She continued:

“I have to sit in the same spot on the bus on the way to the game every single time. I have to stand in the same spot for warmup behind my girl Tara. At home games, I have to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in the locker room. Red Bull's essential for energy.”

In 2022, Rodman was nominated for the Ballon d'Or Féminin. The prominent soccer player is the daughter of five-time NBA champion, former professional basketball player Dennis Rodman.

