"Made all the right people mad" - Riley Gaines addresses trans supporters calling her out as she joins Sumner County board

Riley Gaines addressed transgender supporters who had criticized the former swimmer’s recent move to join the Sumner County Library Board in Tennessee. This came after the activist took a dig at her hometown’s local libraries for supporting gender-inclusive education in children’s books.

Riley Gaines has been a vocal advocate for women’s rights as she continues to oppose the participation of transgender women in women’s sports. She also supported Donald Trump’s executive order advocating for the same and even took legal action against the NCAA over its transgender athlete policies. Gaines frequently campaigns against gender inclusion, citing unfair school competitions in which girls face disadvantages due to the participation of biological males in sporting events.

Recently, she shared screenshots of books supporting inclusive gender education in the Sumner County libraries in her hometown of Tennessee. She expressed frustration over the availability of these books, despite Tennessee banning the use of tax dollars to fund gender-ideology content.

"Remove this filth from our libraries," she wrote on her X.

According to recent reports, Gaines joined the Sumner County Library Board after confirming that a position on the board had been vacant for several months. Her latest move was met with disapproval by transgender supporters, and one of them sent her a letter, claiming that the appointment was politically motivated and not made with the community’s interests in mind.

"Did any of you even confirm that Ms. Gaines currently resides in Sumner County? I never heard this questioned last night. Or was this decision made without due diligence - and without any effort to seek input from the public you are meant to represent? During the discussion, I did not hear any qualifications presented that relate to the actual responsibilities of a library board member."

"This appointment was thoughtless and politically motivated, not community-minded. You have handed a powerful position to someone who has already harmed our county's image and put residents at risk. The citizens of Sumner County deserve better than this."

Gaines shared the screenshot of it on her Instagram story and highlighted:

"& it's already made the right people mad lol"

Riley Gaines addressed criticism after her Sumner County board appointment; Instagram - @rileygbarker

Riley Gaines recently criticized the University of Texas for adding LGBTQ courses to its curriculum

Riley Gaines at the House Oversight Committee Holds Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX - Source: Getty

Riley Gaines never fails to make her stance clear when it comes to women’s safety. The University of Texas has a Center for Diversity and Gender Studies that oversees courses on sexuality and gender. The department offers classes such as LGBTQ+ Communication, Black Queer Experience, Queer and Trans Texts, Gender and Sexuality in Texts, Queer History, and LGBTQIA+ Issues in Educational Leadership.

Riley Gaines offered her take on it on her X post, taking a dig at the University and reflecting on what late Charlie Kirk had said about college.

"These are legitimate courses offered at Texas State University...- Queer & Trans texts, Gender & Sexuality in texts, Black Queer Excellence, etc," Gaines wrote. "Charlie Kirk was right. College is a scam."

The courses will undergo review, and those that do not comply with policies and state law will be discontinued.

