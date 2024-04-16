"Maybe they should just fight it out in the UFC"- Fans react to Carter Starocci and Jordan Burroughs going to and fro after former enters 86kg 

Carter Starocci recently announced that he would be competing at the Olympic trials later this month in the 86kg weight class instead of the originally planned 74kg. This announcement intrigued a lot of fans as well as his competitors, who were overjoyed, as the hype of the U.S. Olympic Wrestling team trials is just picking up pace.

As the U.S. Olympic team trials are just around the corner, anticipation among fans is at an all-time high. Carter Starocci's announcement of competing in a different weight class will have an impending effect on both weight classes.

Flo Wrestling took to Instagram to post about Carter Starocci's announcement. Fellow wrestler and former Olympic Gold medalist Jordan Burroughs replied to the post which initiated a huge wave of comments by fans of both wrestlers.

"Gonna be hard to end my career up there champ," wrote Jordan Burroughs

Fans were quick enough to react to the banter between the two wrestlers, who were previously set to go head-to-head in the 74 kg weight class.

"Maybe they should just fight it out in the UFC. Fun to watch," wrote a fan.

"Now he has to go through a PSU icon... ooof," a fan chimed in

"I was wondering how Carter was going to get those extra 11 pounds off to make 74. Especially with the knee," wrote a fan

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"Have a feeling someone else from NLWC will handle it on Starocci’s behalf," wrote a fan.

"Somebody else will end JB's career this weekend," a fan commented.

"Chance already ended it," wrote a fan.

Carter Starocci and Jordan Burroughs' controversy

Carter Starocci

Carter Starocci and Jordan Burroughs were involved in a controversy earlier this month. It began when the latter, who was the commentator of the NCAA finale match Starroci was competing in, made some insensitive comments about him.

Carter Starroci was competing in the finals of the NCAA Championships in the 174-pound category against Rocco Welsh with an injured knee. Even though Starroci managed to win his fourth NCAA title that night, a controversy emerged after Burroughs commented that the former's opponent should go after his injured knee.

Bo Nickal expressed his displeasure with Jordan Burroughs' comments on Starocci.

"It's not his moment so why take a guy's fourth national title and you know one of the biggest moments in his career and make it about yourself to me, that's just it shows his character," said Nickal.

Responding to Nickal on X, Starocci had a strong reply to the series of events.

"All good . ’I’ll end his career in 3 weeks ," said Starocci.

