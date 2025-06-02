"Meeting you has made my week"- Ariarne Titmus opens up on special encounter during her Queensland Children’s Hospital visit

The eight-time Olympic medalist, Ariarne Titmus, has shared her heartfelt thoughts on her special encounter with the patient, Indy-Rose, at Queensland Children’s Hospital. The elite swimmer further reflected on her elation at spending quality time with the young patient.

Ad

Titmus is a nine-time World Championship medalist and has clinched four medals in the World Swimming Championships. Along with these notable accolades, she has also clinched three medals in the Pan Pacific Championships. The Launceston, Tasmania, native is one of the top women's middle-distance swimmers and has posted a World Record in the 200-metre freestyle, long course in 2024.

The elite swimmer visited Queensland Children's Hospital in South Brisbane and expressed her heartfelt thoughts on meeting one of the patients, Indy-Rose. In her first Instagram story, the athlete wrote:

Ad

Trending

"The beautiful Indy-Rose ♥️"

Titmus' second story featured her sitting with Indy-Rose as the reporter interviewed them. The swimmer expressed her thoughts, adding:

"A natural with the mic!"

The last picture featured Titmus posing with Indy-Rose, who held her 2024 Paris Olympic gold medal. While expressing her heartfelt thoughts, the swimmer shared:

"Meeting you has made my week ♥️"

Screenshot of Ariarne Titmus' Instagram stories | Source: IG/ariarnetitmus_

Throughout her notable career, Ariarne Titmus defeated the legendary swimmer, fourteen-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky, twice. In 2019, she was awarded the Oceanian Female Swimmer of the Year Swammy Award. She has also clinched eight medals in the Commonwealth Games.

Ad

Ariarne Titmus reflects on her recent visit to the Queensland Children's Hospital

Ariarne Titmus at the NGV Gala Celebrates Opening Of Yayoi Kusama Exhibition 2024 - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Ariarne Titmus is the ambassador of Queensland Children's Hospital and expressed her thoughts on the hospital's incredible initiatives, further motivating individuals to donate to the cause. Through her Instagram post, she shared:

Ad

"The @queenslandchildrenshospital is the top rated children’s hospital in the southern hemisphere. What they do alongside the @childrensorgau for sick children and their families is beyond incredible. The impact volunteers have as well as the privately funded initiatives and research that is ongoing is remarkable."

She continued:

"So much of what the foundation does is reliant on donations and generosity from all of us. We cannot keep researching treatments and for cures without the donations. I encourage you to look further into what the foundation does to support the hospital, and donate if you can! Every little bit counts ❤️❤️"

Ad

The swimmer will not participate in the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Championships, which will be held in Singapore from 11 July to 3 August 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More