Melissa Jefferson-Wooden receives grand welcome on The Jennifer Hudson Show with special song after unforgettable Worlds campaign

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden received a grand welcome at the Spirit Tunnel as she entered the Jennifer Hudson show after her World Championships success in Tokyo. Jefferson-Wooden won three gold medals at the 2025 Worlds edition, completing the sprint triple. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden broke into the professional track and field scene at the 2022 World Championships, where she won gold with the 4x100m relay team. She repeated the feat in 2023, but this year, the 24-year-old was a force to be reckoned with. She clocked a new championship record time of 10.61s in the 100m, becoming the fourth fastest woman in history, besides winning the 200m and 4x100m relay gold medals. After her heroics in Tokyo, Jefferson-Wooden received a grand welcome at the Jennifer Hudson show, where the team sang her a custom song to hail her for her sporting prowess. &quot;She's a track star she be running. She don't play around, she's a champion,&quot; the lines went. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJefferson-Wooden had a phenomenal season in 2025. She won the 100m and 200m in the inaugural edition of Grand Slam Track, winning the Short Sprints title. She next won the 100m at the Miami Slam and the 200m at the Philadelphia Slam, and etched her name as the most formidable 100m athlete by winning the event ahead of Olympic champion Julien Alfred at the Prefontaine Classic. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden made history with her winning feats at the 2025 World ChampionshipsJefferson-Wooden at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Day 7 - Source: GettyMelissa Jefferson-Wooden broke into the upper echelon of women's track icons and has broken multiple records at the 2025 Worlds edition. She became the second American woman to win the 200m after Allyson Felix, who triumphed in the 219 World Championships. The 24-year-old also became the first US woman to achieve the sprint double on the global stage and the second woman after Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. In an interview with CITIUS Mag later, she expressed how hard she worked for the desired results and to make a name for herself. &quot;I've worked so hard for this moment. I've been saying it all week, but it really is the truth. I've been working for this very moment right here, and to be able to stand at top of the podium twice just means the world. Looking back on my individual journey here at World Championships, I definitely did what I wanted to do which is to make a statement,&quot; she said. (beginning 00:14)Melissa Jefferson-Wooden attended Coastal Carolina University, where she won the 60m title at the 2022 NCAA Championships.