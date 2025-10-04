  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Melissa Jefferson-Wooden receives grand welcome on The Jennifer Hudson Show with special song after unforgettable Worlds campaign

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden receives grand welcome on The Jennifer Hudson Show with special song after unforgettable Worlds campaign

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Oct 04, 2025 17:59 GMT
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Jennifer Hudson
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Jennifer Hudson; All sources - Getty

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden received a grand welcome at the Spirit Tunnel as she entered the Jennifer Hudson show after her World Championships success in Tokyo. Jefferson-Wooden won three gold medals at the 2025 Worlds edition, completing the sprint triple.

Ad

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden broke into the professional track and field scene at the 2022 World Championships, where she won gold with the 4x100m relay team. She repeated the feat in 2023, but this year, the 24-year-old was a force to be reckoned with. She clocked a new championship record time of 10.61s in the 100m, becoming the fourth fastest woman in history, besides winning the 200m and 4x100m relay gold medals.

After her heroics in Tokyo, Jefferson-Wooden received a grand welcome at the Jennifer Hudson show, where the team sang her a custom song to hail her for her sporting prowess.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"She's a track star she be running. She don't play around, she's a champion," the lines went.
Ad

Jefferson-Wooden had a phenomenal season in 2025. She won the 100m and 200m in the inaugural edition of Grand Slam Track, winning the Short Sprints title. She next won the 100m at the Miami Slam and the 200m at the Philadelphia Slam, and etched her name as the most formidable 100m athlete by winning the event ahead of Olympic champion Julien Alfred at the Prefontaine Classic.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden made history with her winning feats at the 2025 World Championships

Jefferson-Wooden at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Day 7 - Source: Getty
Jefferson-Wooden at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden broke into the upper echelon of women's track icons and has broken multiple records at the 2025 Worlds edition. She became the second American woman to win the 200m after Allyson Felix, who triumphed in the 219 World Championships. The 24-year-old also became the first US woman to achieve the sprint double on the global stage and the second woman after Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Ad

In an interview with CITIUS Mag later, she expressed how hard she worked for the desired results and to make a name for herself.

"I've worked so hard for this moment. I've been saying it all week, but it really is the truth. I've been working for this very moment right here, and to be able to stand at top of the podium twice just means the world. Looking back on my individual journey here at World Championships, I definitely did what I wanted to do which is to make a statement," she said. (beginning 00:14)
Ad
youtube-cover

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden attended Coastal Carolina University, where she won the 60m title at the 2022 NCAA Championships.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications