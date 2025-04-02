Merritt Beason drops 3-word reaction to ex-Nebraska Volleyball teammate Andi Jackson's new merch launch

Merritt Beason, a former Nebraska volleyball player, shared her reaction to her former teammate Andi Jackson's exclusive merchandise drop. Jackson's merchandise collection is a part of The Nebraska NIL store, which has also featured Beason in the past.

Jackson's collection consisted of several accessories such as hoodies, sweatshirts, and t-shirts. Several other teammates of hers, such as Rebekah Allick, Laney Choboy, and Maisie Boesiger, have their merchandise in the Nebraska NIL Store.

The Nebraska NIL store's Instagram handle shared a few glimpses of some of the t-shirts from Jackson's collection as they announced the drop of the new accessories. The caption of the post remarked:

"volleyball school, no matter the season 🔥 support our very own @andijacksonn with her new exclusive drop‼️"

A former Nebraska Volleyball captain and Jackson's teammate, Beason, reacted to the post and shared a three-word reaction to express her love for Jackson's merchandise. She wrote:

"I want one"

Screenshot of Beason's comment for former Nebraska Volleyball teammate Jackson (Image via: The Nebraska NIL store's Instagram)

Following her Nebraska Cornhuskers stint, Merritt Beason started her pro volleyball career earlier in the season with the PVF team, Atlanta Vibe. So far in this 2025 season, her side has racked up 14 wins and faced 8 defeats. On an individual note, she has played 61 sets so far in the season and has bagged 170 kills, 6 assists, and 132 digs to her name.

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason comments on the PVF All-Star Game being broadcast on CBS

Beason during the 2024 NCAA Regional Finals against Wisconsin (Image via: Getty Images)

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason comments on the opportunity to play in front of a major broadcaster such as CBS during the 2025 PVF All-Star Game.

In an interview on USA Volleyball last month, Beason shared that it was a huge opportunity for her and other volleyball players to play on a national broadcaster such as CBS. Additionally, she also expressed her excitement to inform people about the coolness of volleyball as a sport. She said:

"The ability to play on a national network like CBS is insane and such a huge opportunity, and so I know myself and a lot of other girls are just really excited to continue showing people that like Volleyball is such a cool sport."

Merritt Beason secured five points for her side (Team Shondell) during the PVF All-Star clash and inflicted five kills. Team Shondell won the contest against Team Collier by a margin of 2-0.

