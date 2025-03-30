  • home icon
  • Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly and others react to former teammate Merritt Beason's life glimpses

Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly and others react to former teammate Merritt Beason's life glimpses

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Modified Mar 30, 2025 15:52 GMT
NCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 17 Division I Women
Merritt Beason represented the Huskers in 2023 and 2024 (Image via Getty)

Ex-Nebraska Volleyball athlete Merritt Beason shared a few pictures online, which was met with reactions from her former teammates. Beason joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball team in 2023 after starting her collegiate career at the University of Florida. She then transitioned to a professional career, joining the Atlanta Vibe in 2025.

Beason's post was met with lovely reactions from current and former Nebraska Volleyball players, with Kennedi Orr, Andi Jackson, & Bergen Reilly amongst some of the athletes who reacted to Beason's post. Beason took to Instagram to share a few of her highlights from March, captioning the post with:

"March recap 🌸😆☕️💅👯‍♀️"
Andi Jackson, who plays as a middle blocker for the Nebraska Volleyball team, commented:

"I love 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹,"
Still taken from Beason's Instagram (Source: @merbson/Instagram)

Reilly, who won Big Ten Setter of the Year in 2023 and 2024, shared her reaction to the post:

"I miss you,"
Still taken from Beason's Instagram (Source: @merbson/Instagram)

On the other hand, Orr also commented on the post, writing:

"glowing merb!!!"
Still taken from Beason's Instagram (Source: @merbson/Instagram)

Beason's post also garnered love from her fans. Notably, the athlete has 102k followers on Instagram.

Ex-Nebraska Volleyball Merritt Beason announces major career move

Merritt Beason represented the Huskers for two seasons - (Image via Getty)

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason announced a major career update on Instagram. Beason was instrumental for the Huskers, making it to the AVCA All-America First Team in 2023 and winning the AVCA Region Player of the Year in the same year.

In an official post made by the Gardendale High School, they announced that Beason would be taking up the role of head coach for their high school volleyball team. Beason graduated from Gardendale High in 2020. The post described her return to Gardendale in detail:

"We are ecstatic to welcome back Gardendale High School Alumnus, Merritt Beason! Coach Beason will take over as the head coach for GHS Volleyball! Coach Beason has continued to serve Gardendale even after graduating from GHS. Coach Beason was key to the success of this program as a player and we know her prowess can take this program to the next level!"
Beason is currently playing in her first season for the Atlanta Vibe and will coach the GHS high school team on top of her playing duties. Beason graduated with a degree in Child, Youth, and Family Studies from the University of Nebraska before making her professional debut.

