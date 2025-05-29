Merritt Beason, Kennedi Orr, and others react to Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson's snorkelling and beach getaway

Merritt Beason, Kennedi Orr, and other athletes recently reacted to Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson's glimpses of a beach getaway, where she was seen snorkeling. Jackson, who joined the Nebraska Volleyball program in 2023 as a freshman, is currently serving in her junior year.

Ad

In her freshman year, Jackson was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, AVCA All-Region Team, All-Big Ten Second Team, and Big Ten All-Freshman Team. She continued her impressive performance the following year and received multiple honors, including AVCA All-America First Team, Big Ten First Team, and All-Region Team. Amid the offseason, Jackson was seen soaking in the sun on a boat.

The Nebraska Volleyball middle blocker was donning colorful swimwear, which she paired with golden hoops, a bracelet, and a necklace. In one of the pictures, she was seen wearing snorkeling gear. Expressing her excitement, Jackson wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Time well spent.'

Ad

Nebraska Volleyball's former player Beason admired the aesthetics of her post and commented:

"Pinterest board."

The program's libero Keri Leimbach expressed her admiration, writing:

"I love this."

Program's former setter Orr chimed in:

"Baddie alerttttt."

The freshman outside hitter conveyed her admiration, writing:

"Love this and you."

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section (@andijacksonn).

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section (@andijacksonn).

Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson reflects on competing at the Bob Devaney Sports Center

Nebraska Volleyball's middle blocker Andi Jackson during the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship match in Tampa, Florida. (Photo via Getty Images)

Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson reflected on competing at the Bob Devaney Sports Center during the 2024 Spring season. Nebraska locked horns with Kansas on April 26 at the center, earning a 4-0 win.

Ad

In a post-match press conference, Jackson stated it felt different and exciting to play in a big arena, as the program usually competes in small-town high school gyms during that period of the season.

"Yeah, I remember telling Becca (Rebekah Allick) at the beginning of the game, I was like, it's the first round of the tournament. Like, I don't know, it's something about the vibe of the gym," she said (1:20 onwards).

Ad

Andi Jackson added:

"Not that it was a bad thing, it was super exciting but like she said, it was different playing in the Bob so early this spring coz we always go to like a small town and play in a high school gym for our spring but it was incredible being back and the fans were incredible."

Ad

Nebraska Volleyball will commence its next season on August 9 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center against the Red-White Scrimmage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More