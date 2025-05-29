Merritt Beason, Kennedi Orr, and others react to Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson's snorkelling and beach getaway

Merritt Beason, Kennedi Orr, and other athletes recently reacted to Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson's glimpses of a beach getaway, where she was seen snorkeling. Jackson, who joined the Nebraska Volleyball program in 2023 as a freshman, is currently serving in her junior year.
In her freshman year, Jackson was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, AVCA All-Region Team, All-Big Ten Second Team, and Big Ten All-Freshman Team. She continued her impressive performance the following year and received multiple honors, including AVCA All-America First Team, Big Ten First Team, and All-Region Team. Amid the offseason, Jackson was seen soaking in the sun on a boat.
The Nebraska Volleyball middle blocker was donning colorful swimwear, which she paired with golden hoops, a bracelet, and a necklace. In one of the pictures, she was seen wearing snorkeling gear. Expressing her excitement, Jackson wrote:
"Time well spent.'
Nebraska Volleyball's former player Beason admired the aesthetics of her post and commented:
"Pinterest board."
The program's libero Keri Leimbach expressed her admiration, writing:
"I love this."
Program's former setter Orr chimed in:
"Baddie alerttttt."
The freshman outside hitter conveyed her admiration, writing:
"Love this and you."
Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson reflects on competing at the Bob Devaney Sports Center
Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson reflected on competing at the Bob Devaney Sports Center during the 2024 Spring season. Nebraska locked horns with Kansas on April 26 at the center, earning a 4-0 win.
In a post-match press conference, Jackson stated it felt different and exciting to play in a big arena, as the program usually competes in small-town high school gyms during that period of the season.
"Yeah, I remember telling Becca (Rebekah Allick) at the beginning of the game, I was like, it's the first round of the tournament. Like, I don't know, it's something about the vibe of the gym," she said (1:20 onwards).
Andi Jackson added:
"Not that it was a bad thing, it was super exciting but like she said, it was different playing in the Bob so early this spring coz we always go to like a small town and play in a high school gym for our spring but it was incredible being back and the fans were incredible."
Nebraska Volleyball will commence its next season on August 9 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center against the Red-White Scrimmage.