"Met a Legend" - Noah Lyles shares his respect on encounter with Jamaican legend Merlene Ottey at Zurich Diamond League Final

Noah Lyles made his feelings known after meeting Jamaican-Slovenian athlete Merlene Ottey. This comes hours after his heroics in the 200m race at the Zurich Diamond League finals 2025 on August 28.In the event at Weltklasse Zurich, the American sprinter clocked 19.74 seconds to win the race against the likes of Letsile Tebogo and Alexander Ogando, who finished second and third in 19.76 and 20.14 seconds, respectively. This was Lyles' fifth 200m DL title of his career, along with the solitary 100m title he won in 2019.Following this impressive performance in Zurich, Lyles shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle to share a picture with a track veteran, Ottey. Lyles further remarked in her caption, stating:&quot;Met a Legend today Merlene Ottey.&quot;Ottey has been one of the most formidable track athletes during her active years on the track. Her career highlights include nine Olympic medals along with two 200m world titles.On the other hand, for Lyles, his major goal after the Diamond League title will be at the World Championships in Tokyo next month, where he will look to bag a 100m-200m double similar to his performance in Budapest 2023.Noah Lyles shared his thoughts after the Diamond League victory in ZurichNoah Lyles (Image via: Getty)Noah Lyles shared his thoughts after winning the 200m race in Zurich. This was his second 200m DL victory this season, and with this, he maintained his unbeaten record in this distance this year.Speaking in an interview after the race, Lyles shared that he is very happy with his sixth Diamond League title of his career, which is also one of the highest in the sport. Additionally, the 100m and 200m world champion also remarked that the primary objective for him was to get these victories. He said (via Wanda Diamond League):&quot;Six (Diamond trophies), it is a big number. I heard that is the highest number in track! Another record in the list. It is pretty nice to have that. Making another race is great. The most important is getting wins. I know if I panicked I was not going to win. If you are tight you are done for. I saw Letsile lean on the finish line and I leaned on the finish line but I knew I won.&quot;Noah Lyles also revealed his upcoming plans, stating that he would travel to Amsterdam from Zurich before taking the flight to Tokyo for the World Championships.