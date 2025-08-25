Michael Phelps reacts as Tommy Fleetwood claims first PGA Tour title with emotional win

Michael Phelps heaped praises on Tommy Fleetwood, as the latter took home his first PGA Tour victory at the Tour Championship on Sunday. Phelps has been a dedicated golf enthusiast since his competitive days and continues to make strides on the course.

Michael Phelps has forged one of the most successful swimming careers of all time. He amassed 82 medals across major international long-course competitions and broke 39 world records during his competitive years. His unprecedented success has made him a lasting figure in the sporting world, even after his retirement in 2016.

In 2012, the year he won four gold medals at the London Olympics, Phelps took up golf as a hobby to relieve himself from stress and even announced that he would retire from swimming. However, in the next few years, he balanced golf and his signature sport, while also featuring on Golf Channel’s “The Haney Project” and being coached by Hank Haney, Tiger Woods' coach.

Recently, he extended his heartfelt wishes to professional golfer Tommy Fleetwood, who claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 24, 2025. Phelps shared Fleetwood's original post on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Let's gooooooo!! Congrats @officialtommyfleetwood"

Fleetwood has made waves on the PGA and European Tour, bagging seven wins in the latter tour. He also won the silver for Great Britain at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Michael Phelps once shared that he carried forward his confidence from the swimming pool to the golf course

Phelps at the We The Best Foundation x Jordan Golf Classic Celebrity Golf Tournament - (Source: Getty)

Michael Phelps gave his rivals a tough time with his powerful strides in the pool, never willing to settle for anything but first place on the podium. Under the tutelage of the legendary coach, Bob Bowman, the Baltimore native recorded a career hard to match. In a 2024 interview with Golf.com, the 40-year-old revealed that his confidence has benefited him on the golf course as well.

"I think confidence. I think that goes a long way. I was always confident in the swimming pool, which meant I got the results that I wanted, most of the time. Preparation is something that’s always important. So if I have the confidence factor and I believe I can do something, then I feel like that’s kinda really all it is."

He added:

"I know how to hit good shots. So it’s just finding a way to get out of your own way. That was something that I did in the pool — just let it happen."

Michael Phelps played at TNT Sports' 'The Match: Superstars' and was defeated by Wayne Gretzky in the finals in November last year.

