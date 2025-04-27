Michael Phelps' wife Nicole makes her feelings known after attending golf tournament with the Olympic gold medalist

Michael Phelps' wife, Nicole, made her feelings known about attending the 8AM Invitational golf tournament at Wynn Las Vegas. Phelps was a member of the celebrity roster in the event.

Michael Phelps has been associated with golf since 2012, shortly after his six-medal-winning feat at the London Olympics. The 23-time Olympic gold medalist became a regular on golf courses, often playing in invitational events alongside fellow celebrities.

In the recently concluded 8AM Invitational at Wynn Las Vegas, orchestrated by Justin Timberlake, the former swimmer showed off his skills. His wife, Nicole, cheered on him from the stands and snapped the empty course overlooking the Las Vegas sphere. Expressing gratitude for the moment on her Instagram story, she wrote:

"Grateful for the beautiful things in life"

In a story posted by fellow celebrity golfer Mardy Fish, Phelps was seen attempting a swing, but he missed the shot by an inch.

The 39-year-old has played with legends like Michael Jordan. The two first shared the golf course at the latter's charity event in Aria. In a 2024 interview with Golf.com, the greatest Olympian reflected on the NBA legend's dedication towards his game, saying:

"His game is just so good. And his competitiveness comes out. I mean, he’s got great hands, and he obviously puts a ton of time in."

Phelps and his family attended the Le Golf National at the 2024 Paris Olympics. His first golf tee experience was nothing short of mesmerizing, as he shared in his X post after the event. He also noted the stark difference between playing at a PGA Tour event and representing the nation at the global level.

Michael Phelps once shared his wish to see his sons play golf in the future

Phelps and Boomer at Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals - (Source: Getty)

Michael Phelps' sons are already catching up on their father's athletic pursuits. The eldest one, Boomer, plays football and often helps his team to win in school games. Since the 28-time Olympic medalist takes an interest in golf, he would also want his sons to cultivate the sport but not pressurize them.

Speaking about his 'dream' scenario, he said:

"In my dream world, I would love for them to play golf and give it a run to try to be a professional golfer. I’m in love with the sport. They watch me obsess about the sport. I have a golf club sitting next to my desk." (Golf.com)

He added:

"But at the end of the day, I want them to just be themselves and find something they’re passionate about."

Phelps was part of the TNT's all-celebrity edition of 'The Match: Superstars' in November 2024.

