Mikaela Shiffrin enjoys trip to Norway with fiancé Aleksander Kilde’s family, shares adorable moment with him

American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin and her fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, have been spending time together in Norway. Kilde gave fans a glimpse into their trip by posting a series of photos on social media on Sunday, July 6. Shiffrin appeared to enjoy the time in Norway with Kilde's family.

Mikaela Shiffrin ended her previous season on a high note, clinching her 101st title in Sun Valley, and is currently gearing up for the upcoming winter games. Meanwhile, Kilde has remained off the slopes for nearly a year and a half due to injury.

On Sunday, July 6, Kilde posted glimpses of their time together in Norway. During their time in Norway, the couple spent time with Kilde’s family, including his mother, Kristin Aamodt Kilde, his older brother, Andreas Aamodt Kilde, and Andreas’s wife, Savannah Kilde.

The couple recently reunited, following a brief meeting after the World Cup Finals in late March. Among the shared moments were a sweet photo of Kilde kissing Shiffrin on the cheek, a picture of both from a restaurant, and a fun video of Shiffrin jamming to the song "Friskis."

Kilde captioned the post:

" 🫀🫀🫀"

Mikaela Shiffrin responded in the comments with a heart emoji:

"💗"

Earlier, Mikaela Shiffrin had shared some glimpses from the trip to Norway through an Instagram post. She opened up about the difficulty of being apart, but acknowledged that it’s a sacrifice they have to make for their careers. She wrote:

“It’s not easy being away from each other so often, for so long. Last time @akilde and I were together was in March after WC Finals. That’s part of what it takes to do what we do, for now… Never taking for granted the time we do have together!🫶”

After reuniting, the couple also posted a light-hearted gym video where they broke into silly dance moves between workout sets.

Mikaela Shiffrin shares heartfelt message for fiancé Aleksander Kilde after her 100th World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, suffered a crash during the World Cup event in Wengen in January 2024, resulting in a serious shoulder injury. Kilde later underwent surgery to clean up the infection.

Shiffrin also suffered a serious crash in November but made a strong comeback, securing her 100th World Cup victory in February 2025. After the win, she noted that health and happiness matter most and expressed her feelings about Aleksander Kilde’s recovery following his long injury struggle.

"In the end, our health and happiness are the most important things. It's easy to forget that when you're in the middle of competition and everyone wants to win. But ultimately, it's something truly special to simply be able to use your arm again. I'm looking forward to giving him a real hug again, because it's been more than a year since we could do that," Shiffrin said (via BR24).

Kilde is aiming to make his return at the first downhill race of the 2026 World Cup season on December 5 in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

