Mikaela Shiffrin left surprised as her movement raises almost $500,000

Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her astonishment as she revealed that the movement she began in February 2025 had almost raised $500,000. The American Alpine skier thanked her fans and everyone who supported the campaign for taking a step towards a good cause.
Shiffrin announced that she would be beginning the 'MIK100 Reset the Sport' campaign amid the final stages Alpine Skiing season in early 2025, with the aim to help the youth with skiing and snowboarding programs so that they could learn a sport that they were historically denied access to. The 30-year-old shared that all the proceeds of the campaign will be dedicated to skiing lessons, outerwear, rental, transportation, and other aspects, which will help the youth enjoy the joy of the mountains.
The former World Champion had initially set a target of raising $100,000 and previously shared that they had achieved their goal in a month. About three months later, as the fundraiser continued, Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her thoughts on her official Instagram account and revealed that they had raised over $490,000 and were about the hit the $500,000 mark.
"I'm so blown away by the incredible support for the MIK100 Reset the Sport campaign with Share Winter. We originally targeted to raise $100,000 for learn to ski and snowboard program for kids who would historically be denied access to those sports, and we've raised almost $500,000! 🥰🤩🥳" she wrote.
Mikaela Shiffrin expressed that the campaign had turned into a movement because of the massive support.
"It’s been pretty amazing to see all of the people who have come together to support this and really turn it into a movement…and I’m just so grateful for that," she added.
Mikaela Shiffrin opens up about inspiring the youth
Mikaela Shiffrin spoke about inspiring the youth in an interview with Olympics.com. The star Alpine skier shared the importance of giving back to the community and using her influence to inspire the youth, as well as the upcoming generation of athletes.
“It's just really important that you find ways to give back, although we say it so often and it loses the meaning a little bit,” she emphasised.
Along with inspiring the upcoming generation about fitness, Shiffrin shared that it was important to address topics like mental health, which will contribute to the overall well-being of the person.
“It's so important for me to help inspire the next generation and communicate with the upcoming generation, and being active and being comfortable to talk about mental struggles and mental health awareness,” she added.
Furthermore, Mikaela Shiffrin hoped to use her platform to create awareness among the masses about mental health and other issues that are not spoken about much.