  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn announced in USA’s alpine skiing squad for 2025-26 season

Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn announced in USA’s alpine skiing squad for 2025-26 season

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 13, 2025 19:19 GMT
Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin (Image via: Getty)
Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin (Image via: Getty)

Veteran alpine ski racers Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin have been named to the US ski team for the upcoming 2025-26 season. The season is set to be underway in a few weeks.

Ad

Both of them have been going through immense training on the snow during their off-season to prepare for their upcoming season. Now, with just a few days left for the off-season to end, both Shiffrin and Vonn's names are confirmed for the A side of the US ski team.

Stifel US Ski team's Instagram handle shared a post to announce the team members of the team for the upcoming season. The list featured the names of Shiffrin and Vonn, along with plenty of others, such as Breezy Johnson, Bryce Bennett, AJ Hurt, Paula Moltzan, and Lauren Macuga. The caption of the post read:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The wait is over ⌛️ Introducing your 2025-26 Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team 🇺🇸"
Ad

Shiffrin and Vonn had very contrasting seasons in 2024-25. Whereas Vonn struggled initially in her first season amid a comeback, Shiffrin achieved several records, such as her 100th FIS Ski World Cup win, but also faced injury scars in Killington. However, both of them will have the same aspiration to be successful on the snow and solidify their legacy further.

Lindsey Vonn penned a heartfelt message as she concluded her training sessions before the beginning of the 2025-26 season

Lindsey Vonn (Image via: Getty)
Lindsey Vonn (Image via: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn penned a heartfelt message as she concluded her training campaign before the start of the 2025-26 skiing season. The former Olympic gold medalist has been spotted at several training camps in Chile with his new coaching staff, featuring Aksel Lund Svindal.

Ad

In an Instagram post, Vonn shared a few pictures from her training sessions and thanked all her teammates and staff members for helping in these sessions. Additionally, she also mentioned that she is forced a bit early to spend some time with her pet dog, Leo. The caption of her post read:

"Thank you for an amazing summer preparation to everyone who helped make it happen, including Mother Nature! Couldn’t have been better. Feeling healthy, grateful and excited for what’s to come! 🙏🏻 Unfortunately had to go home a day early to see my boy Leo… my boy is getting old but still holding on. His strength gives me strength. We got this 💪🏻❤️."
Ad

Notably, one of Lindsey Vonn's pet dogs, Chance, has been travelling with her in these practice sessions in Chile.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications