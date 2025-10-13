Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn announced in USA’s alpine skiing squad for 2025-26 season

Veteran alpine ski racers Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin have been named to the US ski team for the upcoming 2025-26 season. The season is set to be underway in a few weeks. Both of them have been going through immense training on the snow during their off-season to prepare for their upcoming season. Now, with just a few days left for the off-season to end, both Shiffrin and Vonn's names are confirmed for the A side of the US ski team. Stifel US Ski team's Instagram handle shared a post to announce the team members of the team for the upcoming season. The list featured the names of Shiffrin and Vonn, along with plenty of others, such as Breezy Johnson, Bryce Bennett, AJ Hurt, Paula Moltzan, and Lauren Macuga. The caption of the post read: &quot;The wait is over ⌛️ Introducing your 2025-26 Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team 🇺🇸&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShiffrin and Vonn had very contrasting seasons in 2024-25. Whereas Vonn struggled initially in her first season amid a comeback, Shiffrin achieved several records, such as her 100th FIS Ski World Cup win, but also faced injury scars in Killington. However, both of them will have the same aspiration to be successful on the snow and solidify their legacy further. Lindsey Vonn penned a heartfelt message as she concluded her training sessions before the beginning of the 2025-26 season Lindsey Vonn (Image via: Getty)Lindsey Vonn penned a heartfelt message as she concluded her training campaign before the start of the 2025-26 skiing season. The former Olympic gold medalist has been spotted at several training camps in Chile with his new coaching staff, featuring Aksel Lund Svindal. In an Instagram post, Vonn shared a few pictures from her training sessions and thanked all her teammates and staff members for helping in these sessions. Additionally, she also mentioned that she is forced a bit early to spend some time with her pet dog, Leo. The caption of her post read: &quot;Thank you for an amazing summer preparation to everyone who helped make it happen, including Mother Nature! Couldn’t have been better. Feeling healthy, grateful and excited for what’s to come! 🙏🏻 Unfortunately had to go home a day early to see my boy Leo… my boy is getting old but still holding on. His strength gives me strength. We got this 💪🏻❤️.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, one of Lindsey Vonn's pet dogs, Chance, has been travelling with her in these practice sessions in Chile.