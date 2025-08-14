Mikaela Shiffrin poses in color-block jacket against scenic field backdrop and shares Leadville Trail 100 experience highlights

American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin rocked a stylish Adidas Terrex fit at the famous ultramarathon event, Leadville Trail 100. Shiffrin wore a colour-blocked jacket and pants, as well as branded shoes as part of their Skychaser line. Shiffrin attended the Leadville Trail 100 to show her support for her brother, Taylor Shiffrin, who competed in the 105-mile Leadville 100 mountain bike race.Mikaela Shiffrin is regarded as one of the greatest skiers of all time. She gained recognition for her performances at the women's slalom event at the 2012 World Cup, marking her first World Cup win at the age of 17. She would go on to have a highly decorated career, eventually becoming the alpine skier with the most World Cup wins in history with 101 to her name. Shiffrin also has 8 World Championship gold medals and two Olympic gold medals to her name.In a post shared on Instagram, Shiffrin shared glimpses of her time at the ultramarathon, writing:&quot;Out and about…feat. my new Skychaser @adidasterrex🩵🧡🤎☺️,&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMikaela Shiffrin last competed at the World Cup finals in Sun Valley, the day she marked her 101st World Cup victory. Shiffrin had already surpassed the record for most wins in 2023, overtaking Ingemar Stenmark's record of 86 wins.Mikaela Shiffrin pens heartfelt message for her brother Taylor after he competed at Leadville Trail 100Shiffrin at the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Source: GettyMikaela Shiffrin had penned a heartfelt message for her brother Taylor after he had competed in the mountain bike race at Leadville Trail 100. In a post on Instagram, she wrote:&quot;Lots of reasons why I look up to my big brother, but this just might take the cake: @taylorshiffrin ran into friend from years ago @cristhianravelo, and they decided to meet up on the bike trails at some point…maybe even a race?? Flash forward through 6ish weeks of “weekend training” (in the midst of a full time data science job)…a few 30mi rides and a couple 85mi… Cristhian and Taylor finish all 105–yes thats ONE HUNDRED AND FIVE—miles of the Leadville 100. ON A MOUNTAIN BIKE😵😵😵. AT 10,000ft🙀,&quot;&quot;I’m shookededed…Befuddleded…flabbergastydabbered…Honestly, @taylorshiffrin…you’re pretty much the coolest. I’m certainly inspired❤️🙌 &quot;Mikaela Shiffrin's brother, Taylor, also competed in professional skiing at the University of Denver. The siblings share a close relationship, often supporting each other on many occasions. Taylor also works as a data scientist and founded his own tech company.