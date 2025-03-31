Mikaela Shiffrin turns up the glamour in black top and brown skirt

Three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin recently showcased a glimpse of her elegant outfit through her Instagram post. The legendary alpine skier recently celebrated her career milestone of reaching her 101st win at the slalom event at the 2024-25 FIS Alpine World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Mikaela Shiffrin is a 15-time World Championship medalist and recently shared her Instagram post, highlighting her glamorous look. The world-class skier showcased her fashion in a black top and brown skirt and expressed her thoughts through the post, writing:

“Made it 24 hours without putting on a race suit😮‍💨”

Mikaela Shiffrin cemented her legacy in alpine skiing history by clocking her 100th World Cup victory in the slalom event in Sestriere, Italy. She also won a gold medal with notable skier Breezy Johnson at the team combined event at the 2025 World Alpine Ski Championships in Saalbach, Austria.

The iconic skier made her successful comeback after suffering from a severe crash in Killington in November 2024. The crash left her with a deep abdominal puncture wound and major muscle trauma.

Due to the injury, she also suffered from PTSD. She returned to skiing after a two-month recovery period. Along with her Olympic and World Championship feats, she has 11 discipline titles and five overall Crystal Globes.

Mikaela Shiffrin shares her thoughts on teaming up with Share Winter Foundation

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin is one of the greatest alpine skiers of all time and has clinched numerous accolades throughout her decorated career. In collaboration with the Share Winter Foundation, she aims to raise $100,000 for youth ski and snowboard programs.

In honor of her 100th World Cup victory, the skier wishes to make skiing available to the younger generation. As per sharewinterfoundation.org, she stated:

“I see this 100 victory conversation as an opportunity to bring more eyes, and ideally, more passion to the sport. I just feel like…winning 100, just in and of itself, is about me. It’s about my career and what I’ve done to get there. It’s incredible of course, but I’d like to turn the spotlight to something bigger than me.”

She continued:

“Helping Share Winter bring more kids to the mountain is really meaningful. It’s far bigger than me winning 100 races. This will make that 100th victory one of the most meaningful to me.”

In US history, Shiffrin is the youngest woman to win a World Championship in alpine skiing. She is also the youngest athlete in history in both the male and female categories to win an Olympic gold medal at a slalom event.

