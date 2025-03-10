Mikaela Shiffrin reacts to cross-country skier Jessie Diggins' note after missing solo podium finish at FIS Nordic Worlds

American alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin recently reacted to cross-country skier Jessie Diggins's note following the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 2025. The event took place between Feb 26 and March 9 in Trondheim, Norway.

Diggins competed in several events during the competition, such as the 50 km Mass Start, team sprint classic, and 4x 7.5 km Relay Classic. The 33-year-old managed just one podium finish during the Championships, which came at the team sprint classic event where she competed with teammate Julia Kern.

The duo managed a run time of 20:54.53s to clinch the second position, finishing just behind Sweden (20:51.63s). She finished 22nd in her last event of the competition on March 9 (50 Km Mass Start), thereby failing to bag a solo podium finish in the event.

Following her campaign, Diggins took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note. She remarked in her caption:

"I am heartbroken But only because I dared to dream so big And the weight of expectations Has been a heavy thing to carry But at the end of the day. How lucky am I to have these big dreams, and such an amazing team to chase them with?"

Mikaela Shiffrin shared this post on her story and added a few heart emojis to express her love for Diggins.

Screenshot of Shiffrin's Instagram story feat Jessie Diggins (Image via: Shiffrin's Instagram)

Shffrin recently competed in the FIS Ski World Cup races in Are, Sweden where she bagged a third-place finish in the slalom event and couldn't finish her giant slalom race.

Mikaela Shiffrin sheds light on her third position in the slalom event in Are

Shiffrin poses on the podium after her third-place finish in Are, Sweden (Image via: Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin opened up about her third-place finish in the Slalom race in Sweden. Shiffrin clocked a run time of 1:42.27s during this race and finished behind Austrian skiers Katharina Truppe and Katharina Liensberger.

Following her race, Shiffrin shed light on her record-breaking 156th podium of her career and said that she felt quite good with the race. Additionally, Shiffrin also mentioned that this performance was one of her best, considering the tough conditions. She said (via FIS):

"There are so many discussions about different numbers. I feel pretty good about it. In challenging conditions you have to be so perfect, and it can be really hard to ski loose and aggressive when you have no room for errors. I’ll watch the video later but I imagine both of the Katis did an amazing job, and I feel pretty proud that I was pushing. This was kind of the best skiing I’ve done in these conditions."

During the interview, Mikaela Shiffrin said that she is quite excited about her remaining race of this 2024-25 skiing season.

