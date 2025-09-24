Mikaela Shiffrin reacts as Simone Biles flaunts denim look at Chicago Bears game supporting husband Jonathan Owens

Mikaela Shiffrin shared her reaction to Simone Biles appearing in an all-denim look while cheering for her husband Jonathan Owens at the Chicago Bears’ game against the Dallas Cowboys. In the game, Owens’ team, the Bears, secured their first victory of the season by defeating the Cowboys 31-14.

Ad

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist later shared pictures from the game, including one of the images where she is sharing a kiss with Owens. She was also reunited with her USA teammate Suni Lee. The two made a playful lip-sync video together.

Biles wore a stylish denim top and denim skirt, paired with white boots. Sharing the moments on her Instagram handle, Simone Biles captioned the post, writing:

“Can I get a “bear down” 👀🐻🧡”

Ad

Trending

The 101-time World Cup winner Shiffrin reacted to the post, commenting:

“🔥👏”

Meanwhile, Jonathan Owens also commented on the post, calling his wife his good luck charm:

“My good luck charm 🧡🔥🤞🏽”, the NFL player wrote.

Screenshot of Shiffrin and Owens’ comments on Biles’ Instagram post. Credits - IG/ simonebiles

Notably, the outfit was styled by Biles herself as she mentioned in the comments when a fan asked who her stylist was.

Ad

When Mikaela Shiffrin penned a touching message for Simone Biles after meeting her at Paris Olympics 2024

Mikaela Shiffrin at Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's and Women's Slalom - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin sent a heartwarming message for Simone Biles after the skier watched her compete and connected with her at the Paris Olympics 2024. The American skier expressed her gratitude for being able to connect with Biles and shared how she was inspired to watch the gymnast rise again on the international stage.

Ad

Biles redeemed herself at the Olympics held in Paris, surpassing Shannon Miller to become the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history. In Paris, she won three golds, including the individual all-around, team all-around and vault and a silver in the floor exercise event.

Mikaela Shiffrin shared this post on Instagram after the conclusin of the Paris Olympics, writing:

“Like many of you, I’ve been following and admiring @simonebiles for a long time now. I was so thankful we were able to finally connect at @paris2024!🤗 Was so inspiring to watch you rise, once again, Simone. Never had a doubt.🥇”

At the previous Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles withdrew from multiple events including team, individual all-around, floor exercise, vault and uneven bars due to experiencing the ‘twisties’ and chose to prioritize her mental health. She only competed in the balance beam final, where she bagged the bronze.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More