  • Mikaela Shiffrin reacts as World Champion Stephanie Venier announces retirement months ahead of Winter Olympics 2026

Mikaela Shiffrin reacts as World Champion Stephanie Venier announces retirement months ahead of Winter Olympics 2026

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Aug 07, 2025 17:03 GMT
STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals - Slalom - Source: Getty
Shiffrin at the World Cup Finals - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin shared her reaction as Stephanie Venier announced her retirement from competitive alpine skiing ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics on social media. This comes six months after the Austrian won the gold medal in the Super-G at the 2025 Alpine Ski World Championships, ending her career on a high note. Shiffrin also faced off against Venier at the World Championships in the team event, where she won the gold medal for Team USA alongside Breezy Johnson, while Venier won bronze.

Mikaela Shiffrin is regarded as one of the best alpine skiers in the world. She emerged as one of the most exciting talents from the United States when she won her first World Cup race at the age of 17 in Sweden. Shiffrin would go on to earn multiple accolades, winning 15 World Championship medals, with eight of them being gold. She is also a two-time Olympic champion, winning them at the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics respectively. The 30 year old now holds the record for the Most World Cup wins in alpine skiing history.

In a post on Instagram, Stephanie Venier announced her retirement from the sport after competing for around 12 years. She wrote:

"The snow is staying ❄️ - yet my chapter is written. With pride. With love. With open arms for what's to come. 🤍 Thank you ski sport. You'll always be a part of me."
Shiffrin shared her reaction to the post, commenting:

"Big congratulations to you… what an incredible journey so far!!💗🙌🫶,"
Still taken from Venier's Instagram (Source: @itsstephanievenier/Instagram)
Still taken from Venier's Instagram (Source: @itsstephanievenier/Instagram)

Mikaela Shiffrin reached 101 World Cup victories at the end of the 2025 season, winning the slalom race at the finals in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Mikaela Shiffrin on severe crash during World Cup season last year: "Nothing about it made sense"

Mikaela Shiffrin competes at the Alpine Ski World Cup 2022 - Source: Getty
Mikaela Shiffrin competes at the Alpine Ski World Cup 2022 - Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin previously revealed her thoughts on the severe crash she suffered during a World Cup race in November 2024. In an essay published on the Player's Tribune, she wrote:

"I’ve watched the video of that race a ton since my fall, and what I can tell you is that I was actually at my best, my most athletic, during the runs I put down at Killington — including most of the run when I fell."
"Because when your body is tentative, when you’re holding something back athletically, a lot of times that’s what will actually bring about a crash. But this? Nothing about it made sense. There was nothing to put my finger on. No real lessons to learn."

Mikaela Shiffrin returned to competition in February earlier this year, where she earned her 100th World Cup victory, in what was an impressive comeback.

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan Shankar

Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry.

