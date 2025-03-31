Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde drops 1-word reaction to intense gym training session after major surgery

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, recently shared glimpses of his workout sessions amid recovery from a shoulder surgery. Ever since the crash in Wengen, the two-time Olympic medalist has undergone surgeries on the ligament and right calf.

Owing to this, Kilde has made his stance clear on being fit and getting back to the slopes. The Norwegian skier shared a few bits of his training sessions at the gym, where he can be seen doing some stretching exercises in the presence of his trainer.

He was seen donning a black hoodie and shorts, complementing it with a cap. Kilde added in his caption:

"loading…"

Aleksander Kilde last competed in the 2023-24 season before facing the crash in Wengen. In that season, the Norwegian registered some impressive performances, including a second-place finish at the Giant Slalom event in Adelboden and third-place finishes in the super-g and downhill events in Wengen.

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé Aleksander Kilde talks about his recovery and goal to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Aleksander Kilde and Mikaela Shiffrin together during a giant slalom event at the 2023-24 FIS Ski World Cup in Solden (Image via: Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiancé, Aleksander Kilde, shared his thoughts about recovery and competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The event is scheduled to be held in February next year in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

In a recent interview, Kilde shared that he misses being on the slopes and also added that at the moment, his body is far from being in the best shape. He said (via Ski Racing Media):

"It’s something that I really miss right now, being so far away. It seems so far away when your body isn’t capable of doing what you’re used to."

Speaking about the 2026 Winter Olympics, Kilde said participating in the event is a motivation, but that his major aim is to be back on the circuit. He added:

"It’s very good motivation for me to say to myself, ‘This is what I’m going to be 100% ready for. But honestly, I’m going to continue skiing for some more years. So just to be back is my biggest goal — and to be able to be competitive again."

Speaking about Mikaela Shiffrin, Kilde said that the American skier has been of great help amid his recovery from the surgery. Notably, Shiffrin recently registered an impressive performance during the 2024-25 FIS Ski World Cup finals where she won the slalom race.

