  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiancé Aleksander Kilde reacts to her heartfelt birthday wish as they continue their long-distance relationship

Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiancé Aleksander Kilde reacts to her heartfelt birthday wish as they continue their long-distance relationship

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Sep 22, 2025 19:21 GMT
2023 TIME100 Gala - Source: Getty
Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiancé Aleksander Kilde at 2023 TIME100 Gala. Source: Getty

Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiance Aleksander Kilde has reacted to the American’s birthday message as he turned 33 on September 21. The two, notably, have been engaged since April 2024.

Ad

Shiffrin and Kilde have been managing a long-distance relationship for now. While they briefly reunited during Kilde’s skiing trip in Chile and also spent time together at Oakley’s 50th anniversary celebration, they weren’t together on his birthday, continuing their time apart. Earlier, in June, they reunited after months apart, having last seen each other following the World Cup finals in March.

On Aleksander Kilde’s 33rd birthday, Mikaela Shiffrin wrote a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram, expressing her love and looked forward to celebrating with her fiance in person, stating:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Of course we both just had to be flying across the world on our birthdays this year… well anyway I can’t wait to celebrate YOU, together soon! Happy Birthday, my King Aleksander👑 @akilde ❤️ I love you!"
Ad

Kilde reacted to Shiffrin’s adorable post, dropping heart emojis in the comments:

“❤️❤️❤️”

Additionally, he reposted the post by Shiffrin on his Instagram story, writing:

“Lucky man 🥰”
Screenshot of Mikaela Shiffrin&rsquo;s fiance&rsquo;s Instagram story. Credits - IG/ akilde
Screenshot of Mikaela Shiffrin’s fiance’s Instagram story. Credits - IG/ akilde

While Shiffrin has achieved remarkable records, Aleksander Kilde too has many accomplishments in his professional skiing career. These include 21 World Cup victories and 2 Olympic medals.

Ad

“So proud of you” - When Aleksander Kilde celebrated Mikaela Shiffrin’s 100th World Cup victory

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde attend The 2023 ESPY Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde attend The 2023 ESPY Awards. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin secured her 100th World Cup win with a victory in the slalom at the Italian resort of Sestriere, finishing 0.61s ahead of Croatian skier Zrinka Ljutic, in February 2025. This victory made her the first skier in history to achieve 100 World Cup wins.

Ad

After achieving this remarkable feat, Shiffrin’s fiance Aleksander Kilde celebrated the American’s victory with a heartwarming post, shared on Instagram:

“Sorry Mikaela, I know you hate the GOAT talk - but sometimes your man should be allowed to brag 🐐Today you hit your 100th World Cup victory - wow! So proud of you, and good luck to whoever dares to chase that record 😆”
Ad
“But what stands out even more is the person you are every day - that’s far greater than any number of victories. As you best say yourself - «it’s just a number»”, he added.

Notably, Kilde was watching Shiffrin’s performance on television from a hospital bed while preparing for another surgery, following a horrific crash in Switzerland in 2024 that sidelined him for the 2024-2025 season. He has now recovered, returned to the slopes and is aiming for a comeback in the 2025-2026 season with hopes of competing at the Winter Olympics 2026.

About the author
Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi Rout

Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.

Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.

Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.

When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abhiruchi Rout
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications