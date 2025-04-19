Mikaela Shiffrin shows support as Ilona Maher gets candid about tough days and feeling off

The three-time Olympic medalist, Mikaela Shiffrin, has shared her thoughts on rugby star Ilona Maher's recent Instagram post. In her latest entry, the rugby athlete reflected on her emotional vulnerability and going through a tough week, to which Shiffrin gave an uplifting response.

The fifteen-time World Championship medalist, Mikaela Shiffrin, made a notable comeback after suffering a severe injury she sustained during her giant slalom race in Killington in November 2024. In February, she reached her 100th World Cup victory in Sestriere, Italy. During the 2025 World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, the legendary skier notched her 101st win in the slalom race event.

The bronze Olympic medalist, Ilona Maher, recently shared her thoughts, highlighting mental health and reminding individuals to practice self-compassion and self-care. To which Mikaela Shiffrin replied sans words,

“❤️❤️❤️ 💪”

Screenshot of Ilona Maher's Instagram post featuring Mikaela Shiffrin's comments | Credits: IG/ilonamaher

Ilona Maher recently wrapped up her successful season with the Bristol Bears of the Premiership Women's Rugby league in England. In seven matches, she registered four tries and assisted the team to reach the PWR semi-finals. During her collegiate career, she won three National Intercollegiate Rugby Association championships.

Along with her Olympic and World Championships feats, Shiffrin has eleven discipline titles and five overall Crystal Globes. She is the only skier to have won a race in all six disciplines of the sport.

Mikaela Shiffrin on her 100th World Cup win with 'Share Winter Foundation'

Mikaela Shiffrin at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Sestriere 2025 - Source: Getty

The legendary alpine skier has won numerous accolades throughout her distinguished career, becoming one of the best skiers of all time. For her 100th World Cup victory, the skier partnered with the 'Share Winter Foundation' to raise $100,000 for ski and snowboard programs for youth. She shared as per sharewinterfoundation.org,

"I see this 100 victory conversation as an opportunity to bring more eyes, and ideally, more passion to the sport. I just feel like…winning 100, just in and of itself, is about me. It’s about my career and what I’ve done to get there. It’s incredible of course, but I’d like to turn the spotlight to something bigger than me. Helping Share Winter bring more kids to the mountain is really meaningful. It’s far bigger than me winning 100 races. This will make that 100th victory one of the most meaningful to me."

In 2023, she was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME magazine.

