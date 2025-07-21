"Miss her" - Shericka Jackson calls meeting special person as favorite moment of London Diamond League trip

Shericka Jackson recently opened up about her favourite part of her campaign at the 2025 London Diamond League on Saturday, July 19. Jackson was part of the Jamaican 4x100m team that competed in a non-Diamond League event during the competition.The quartet also featuring the likes of Tina Clayton, Brianna Williams, and Jonielle Smith clocked a run time of 42.50 seconds to finish second behind Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita-led Great Britain. Britain's quartet clocked 41.69 seconds during the race to win in front of a home crowd, while France finished 3rd in 43.54 seconds.In an Instagram post, just a couple of days after her race, Jackson expressed excitement about her performance and meeting her goddaughter during the trip. The Jamaican athlete also shared a few glimpses of her godaughter and the quality time they spend together. She stated in her caption:&quot;Had so much Healthy fun at London Diamond League. Ran lead off leg🙂🙂🙂🙃🙃🙃. My favorite part of the trip was seeing my Goddaughter. I miss her so much 🤍🤍🤍🫂🫂🫂&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJackson has been in good momentum so far in this 2025 season. The 200m World champion has clinched several podium finishes at events such as the Jamaican Championships, Rabat and Xiamen Diamond Leagues, and the Racers Grand Prix.Shericka Jackson opens up after making the Jamaican 100m Worlds teamShericka Jackson (Image via: Getty)Shericka Jackson made her feelings known after booking her place in the Jamaican 100m Worlds team during the Jamaican Championships. In the finals of the qualifying event, Jackson finished second in 10.88 seconds, just behind Tina Clayton, who managed 10.81 seconds.Speaking in an interview after the race, Jackson shared that she didn't have much confidence about qualifying for the Worlds before coming into the Jamaican trials. The five-time Olympic medalist also mentioned that she was struggling mentally and thereby had to take a break. Jackson said (via Sportsmax):&quot;If I told you two weeks ago that I would make this team two weeks ago, I’d be lying. Training was a rollercoaster for the last probably three and a half weeks and sometimes I, honestly, was mentally tapped out. I had to go see my therapist and I had to take a break mentally.&quot;&quot;I wanted to make the team and I knew it would take sub-11 to do it because everybody showed up tonight. I’m happy to be on the team and can’t complain.&quot;Last time at the World Championships in 2023, Shericka Jackson finished as the 200m champion and was the runner-up over the 100m distance and the 4x100m relays.