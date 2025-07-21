  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Miss her" - Shericka Jackson calls meeting special person as favorite moment of London Diamond League trip

"Miss her" - Shericka Jackson calls meeting special person as favorite moment of London Diamond League trip

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Jul 21, 2025 14:27 GMT
2024 Diamond League - BAUHAUS-Galan - Source: Getty
In Pictures: Shericka Jackson (Image via: Getty)

Shericka Jackson recently opened up about her favourite part of her campaign at the 2025 London Diamond League on Saturday, July 19. Jackson was part of the Jamaican 4x100m team that competed in a non-Diamond League event during the competition.

Ad

The quartet also featuring the likes of Tina Clayton, Brianna Williams, and Jonielle Smith clocked a run time of 42.50 seconds to finish second behind Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita-led Great Britain. Britain's quartet clocked 41.69 seconds during the race to win in front of a home crowd, while France finished 3rd in 43.54 seconds.

In an Instagram post, just a couple of days after her race, Jackson expressed excitement about her performance and meeting her goddaughter during the trip. The Jamaican athlete also shared a few glimpses of her godaughter and the quality time they spend together. She stated in her caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Had so much Healthy fun at London Diamond League. Ran lead off leg🙂🙂🙂🙃🙃🙃. My favorite part of the trip was seeing my Goddaughter. I miss her so much 🤍🤍🤍🫂🫂🫂"
Ad

Jackson has been in good momentum so far in this 2025 season. The 200m World champion has clinched several podium finishes at events such as the Jamaican Championships, Rabat and Xiamen Diamond Leagues, and the Racers Grand Prix.

Shericka Jackson opens up after making the Jamaican 100m Worlds team

Shericka Jackson (Image via: Getty)
Shericka Jackson (Image via: Getty)

Shericka Jackson made her feelings known after booking her place in the Jamaican 100m Worlds team during the Jamaican Championships. In the finals of the qualifying event, Jackson finished second in 10.88 seconds, just behind Tina Clayton, who managed 10.81 seconds.

Ad

Speaking in an interview after the race, Jackson shared that she didn't have much confidence about qualifying for the Worlds before coming into the Jamaican trials. The five-time Olympic medalist also mentioned that she was struggling mentally and thereby had to take a break. Jackson said (via Sportsmax):

"If I told you two weeks ago that I would make this team two weeks ago, I’d be lying. Training was a rollercoaster for the last probably three and a half weeks and sometimes I, honestly, was mentally tapped out. I had to go see my therapist and I had to take a break mentally."
Ad
"I wanted to make the team and I knew it would take sub-11 to do it because everybody showed up tonight. I’m happy to be on the team and can’t complain."

Last time at the World Championships in 2023, Shericka Jackson finished as the 200m champion and was the runner-up over the 100m distance and the 4x100m relays.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications