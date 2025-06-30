"This year was bit challenging"- Shericka Jackson gets candid on struggles after making Jamaica's 100m World Championships team 

Jamaican icon Shericka Jackson has shared her thoughts on facing challenges in her current season. The five-time Olympic medalist has secured her spot on the Jamaican team for the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, which will take place from September 13 to 21.

Shericka Jackson came second in the 100m final, registering her season’s best of 10.88 seconds at the 2025 Jamaican National Championships. She won the first round of the 100m heat with 10.94 seconds. She opened her 2025 season with Queen's/Grace Jackson Meet with a second position in the 60m.

At Miramar Invitational's 300m, the Saint Ann native got the second position behind two-time Olympic medalist, Julien Alfred. At the 2025 Xiamen Diamond League, she attained the second position in the 200m and cruised to victory at the Rabat Diamond League in the 100m.

During her interview with Anthonique Strachan of 'The Inside Lane' on June 29, 2025, Jackson expressed her thoughts on the mental health challenges she faced in this season and her gratitude for making the World Team.

"Honestly, I think this year is was a bit challenging I'm not going to lie if you tell me two weeks ago that I would make this team I will be telling you, you lying but as I said it's just for me to regroup myself and I'm back, I'm happy and mentally I'm okay so you know the purses are in my corner." She shared [1:34 onwards]

She continued,

"Thank you, I appreciate you guys. Sometimes I'm not feeling well mentally but I'm back mentally and that's good I have my friends, I have my family, I have my Scotia family they're in the stands and we're back."

At the 2025 Racers Grand Prix in Kingston, the eleven-time World Championship medalist posted her personal best in 200m with 22.53 seconds.

Shericka Jackson claims third place finish at the 2025 World Athletics Relays with iconic team

Shericka Jackson with the Jamaican team at the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

The 2025 World Athletics Relays featured the participation of elite athletes from around the world. The meet was held at the Guangdong Olympic Stadium, Guangzhou, China, from May 10 to 11, 2025.

Shericka Jackson, along with legendary sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Olympic medalist Natasha Morrison, and four-time gold medalist at the World U20 Championships Tina Clayton, clinched the bronze medal in the 4 × 100 m relay event.

Great Britain clinched the gold medal and Spain settled with the silver. Jackson's team etched their season best at the event.

