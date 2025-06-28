Shericka Jackson gets emotional over a gesture she’d never experienced before at Jamaican Nationals

The Jamaican track icon, Shericka Jackson, recently got emotional after receiving a heartwarming gift at the 2025 Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association’s National Championships. The five-time Olympic medalist won the 100m in the first round of the heat with a dominating performance.

The eleven-time World Championship medalist, Shericka Jackson, ran her first 100m of the season at the 2025 Rabat Diamond League and clocked the win with 11.04 seconds. At the 2025 Racers Grand Prix in Kingston, Jamaica, she won the 200m race event with 22.53 seconds, and with this time, the track star registered her season's best.

She opened her current season with Queen's/Grace Jackson Meet and captured second position in the 60m. At the Miramar Invitational, she came second in the 300m and attained the same position in the 2025 Xiamen Diamond League in the 200m. At the JAAA National Championships, Jackson once again impressed with her running prowess and won the first round of the heat in the 100m with 11.20 seconds.

After the competition, the Saint Ann, Jamaica native received a beautiful flower bouquet from her young fans and felt overwhelmed by their thoughtful gesture. She mentioned:

"Look at my babies, got me flowers! Thank you, oh my God! Nobody has ever done something like this for me. This is so cute!"

Shericka Jackson, along with legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Tina Clayton, and Natasha Morrison, clinched the bronze medal at the 2025 World Athletics Relays held at the Guangdong Olympic Stadium in Guangzhou, China. The prominent sprinter will also be participating in the Tokyo World Athletics Championships which will be held from September 13 to 21, 2025.

Elite athlete Shericka Jackson reflects on running her first 100m since the 2024 Jamaican trials

Shericka Jackson at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 - Source: Getty

The four-time World Athletics Relays medalist, Jackson, has participated in her first 100m race since last year in the 2025 Rabat Diamond League. She was able to assert her dominance on the track and captured the first spot. Furthermore, she disclosed her thoughts on her performance.

"It was my first 100m since the Jamaican trials last year, June and I am happy with the result. I am healthy and that´s the most important thing. I did a lot of stuff good, but there are a lot of things that I can improve. But it was a good race so I leave this competition with only happy feelings," she mentioned via the Diamond League's official site.

In 2019, she won the gold medal in the 400m race event at the Pan American Games.

