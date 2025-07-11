Monaco Diamond League 2025 Results: Femke Bol moves past Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone for world lead, Noah Lyles beats Letsile Tebogo in 200m opener

The 2025 Monaco Diamond League was held at Stade Louis II on July 11 and was graced by several top athletes, including the 100m Olympic and world champion, Noah Lyles. The competition saw Lyles compete in his 200m season opener and register a run time of 19.88 seconds to win the race.

Ad

The US athlete defeated the 200m Olympic champion, Letsile Tebogo, who eventually bagged the second position in 19.97 seconds. The 400m hurdles saw Femke Bol register a world lead run time of 51.95 seconds at the Monaco Diamond League event.

The Dutch athlete went past the earlier lead set by her arch-rival, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, in 52.07 seconds in May this year. Bol defeated the likes of former 400m hurdles Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad in the race.

Ad

Trending

The 100m hurdles Olympic champion, Masai Russell, faced a shocking defeat during the Monaco Diamond League event, and she eventually finished outside the podium in 4th position in 12.57 seconds. On that note, let's know all the top finishes from the Monaco Diamond League meet.

Monaco Diamond League 2025: Complete results of the event

Mondo Duplantis won the pole vault event at the Monaco Diamond League (Image via: Getty)

Here are the complete results of the 2025 Monaco Diamond League:

Ad

Shot Put women's:

Jessica Schilder, Netherlands- 20.39m Chase Jackson, USA- 20.06 Satah Mitton, Canada- 20.00 Yemisi Ogunleye, Germany- 19.48 Fanny Roos, Sweden- 19.16

400m Hurdles women's:

Femke Bol, Netherlands- 51.95 Daliah Muhammad, USA- 52.58 Anna Cockrell, USA- 52.91 Emma Zepletalova, Slovakia- 54.51 Andrenette Knight, Jamaica- 54.54

400m Sprint women's:

Marileidy Paulino, Dominican Republic- 49.06 Aaliyah Butler, USA- 49.09 Nickisha Pryce, Jamaica- 49.63 Natalia Bukowiecka, Poland- 49.72 Lieke Klaver, Netherlands- 50.23

800m men's:

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Kenya- 1:41.44 Josh Hoey, USA- 1:42.01 Djamel Sejati, Algeria- 1:42.20 Peter Bol, Australia- 1:42.55 Marco Arop, Canada- 1:42.73

Ad

110m Hurdles men's:

Trey Cunningham, USA- 13.09 Cordell Tinch, USA- 13.14 Ja'Kobe Tharp, USA- 13.17 Rachid Muratake, Japan- 13.17 Dylan Beardm, USA- 13.17

1000m women's:

Nelly Chipchirchir, Kenya- 2:29.77 Addison Wiley, USA- 2:30.71 Jessica Hull, Australia- 2:30.96 Sinclaire Johnson, USA- 2:31.30 Jemma Reekie, Great Britain- 2:31.44

100m Hurdles women's:

Megan Tapper, Jamaica- 12.34 Ditaji Kambundji, Switzerland- 12.43 Nadine Visser, Netherlands- 12.56 Masai Russell, USA- 12.57 Grace Stark, USA- 12.64

U23 men's 200m:

Gout Gout, Australia- 20.10 Kebinatshipi Busang Collen, Botswana- 20.28 Naeem Jack, South Africa- 20.42 Animesh Kujur, India- 20.55 Louis Cantos, France- 21.90

Ad

5000m men's:

Yomif Kejelcha, Ethiopia- 12:49.46 Jimmy Gressier, France- 12:53.36 Birhanu Balew, 12:53.51 Mohamed Abdilahi, Germany- 12:53.63 Ethienne Daguinos, France- 12:55.76

High Jump men's:

Woo Sanghyeok, South Korea- 2.34m Jan Stefela, Czech Republic- 2.32 JaVaughn Harrison, USA- 2.27 Jonathan Kapitolnik, Israel- 2.27 Raymond Richards, Jamaica- 2.23

200m men's:

Noah Lyles, USA- 19.88 Letsile Tebogo, Botswana- 19.97 Makanakaishe Cheramba, Zimbabwe- 19.99 Alexander Ogando, Dominican Republic- 20.01 Xavi Mo-Ajok, Netherlands- 20.34

3000m Steeplechase men's:

Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco- 8:03.18 Ryuju Miura, Japan- 8:03.43 Edmund Serem, Kenya- 8:04.00 Salaheddine Ben Yazide, Morocco- 8:06.44 Getnet Wale, Ethiopia- 8:07.57

Ad

100m women's:

Julien Alfred, St Lucia- 10.79 Jacious Sears, USA- 11.02 Zoe Hobbs, New Zealand- 11.12 Aleia Hobbs, USA- 11.14 Thelma Davies, Liberia- 11.16

Pole Vault men's:

Mondo Duplantis, Sweden- 6.05 Emmanouil Karalis, Greece- 5.92 Kurtis Marschall, Australia- 5.92 Sam Kendricks, USA- 5.82 Renaud Levillenie, France- 5.82

Triple Jump men's:

Jordan Scott, Jamaica- 17.52 Mohamed Yaser Triki, Algeria- 17.23 Andy Diaz Hernandez, Italy- 17.19 Fabrice Zango Hughes- 17.09 Thomas Gogois, France- 16.75

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More