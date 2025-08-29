Mondo Duplantis' fiancee Desire Inglander enjoys bachelorette bash with her girls as wedding advances

Mondo Duplantis' fiancée Desire Inglander shared glimpses of her bachelorette party with friends and family. The pole vaulter and the model have been together since 2020, supporting each other through thick and thin, and got engaged in October 2024. Mondo Duplantis, the most decorated pole vaulter in history, broke the world record for the 13th time at the World Athletics Continental Tour in Budapest in August 2025. As a result, the Swedish became the first athlete to be appointed by World Athletics for the World Athletics Ultimate Championships, slated for September 11-13, 2025. He also won the pole vault title at the Diamond League Finals for the fifth time, in the build-up to the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo. Meanwhile, he is preparing for a grand wedding with his long-time love and fiancée, Desiré Inglander, in 2026. The model and social media star kicked off the pre-wedding celebrations with a bachelorette bash, featuring her closest girls. As per her Instagram picture carousel, Inglander lay in bed in style, donning the 'Brides to be' sash, and was surrounded by Ahlvar Gallery gift hampers and several pictures. In the following picture, the content creator was lifted by all the girls, who coordinated with her in pastel blue and white outfits. She also posed with self-inflating foil balloons and enjoyed a glass of champagne. Mondo Duplantis' fiancée also posted a video of her girls surprising her at a blue-themed party. &quot;It’s happening!! Bach time,&quot; Inglander's caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDesire Inglander was in attendance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Duplantis cemented his status as a global pole vaulting phenomenon by clearing the 6.25m mark and setting the world record for the ninth time. Mondo Duplantis once revealed that his fiancée, Desire Inglander, brings equilibrium to his lifeDuplantis and Inglander at the Paris 2024 - Athletics - (Source: Getty)Mondo Duplantis, a force to be reckoned with in pole vaulting, boasts seven senior global titles. But beyond breaking records on the world stage, the 25-year-old is just like anyone else, seeking comfort at home. And there's no one better to offer him that than Desiré. In a 2024 interview with Vogue Scandinavia, he talked about how his fiancée helps bring equilibrium to his life. &quot;Desiré brings me such a great balance in life. It’s so nice to be able to come home and escape into a completely different world, absorb ourselves in each other and whatever we’re doing. She’s a great travel buddy.”Duplantis earned the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year honor in 2024 for his record-breaking feat in Paris.