  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Mondo Duplantis' fiancee Desire Inglander enjoys bachelorette bash with her girls as wedding advances

Mondo Duplantis' fiancee Desire Inglander enjoys bachelorette bash with her girls as wedding advances

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Aug 29, 2025 18:32 GMT
2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Source: Getty
Mondo Duplantis and Desire Inglander at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - (Source: Getty)

Mondo Duplantis' fiancée Desire Inglander shared glimpses of her bachelorette party with friends and family. The pole vaulter and the model have been together since 2020, supporting each other through thick and thin, and got engaged in October 2024.

Ad

Mondo Duplantis, the most decorated pole vaulter in history, broke the world record for the 13th time at the World Athletics Continental Tour in Budapest in August 2025. As a result, the Swedish became the first athlete to be appointed by World Athletics for the World Athletics Ultimate Championships, slated for September 11-13, 2025.

He also won the pole vault title at the Diamond League Finals for the fifth time, in the build-up to the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo. Meanwhile, he is preparing for a grand wedding with his long-time love and fiancée, Desiré Inglander, in 2026. The model and social media star kicked off the pre-wedding celebrations with a bachelorette bash, featuring her closest girls.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As per her Instagram picture carousel, Inglander lay in bed in style, donning the 'Brides to be' sash, and was surrounded by Ahlvar Gallery gift hampers and several pictures. In the following picture, the content creator was lifted by all the girls, who coordinated with her in pastel blue and white outfits.

She also posed with self-inflating foil balloons and enjoyed a glass of champagne. Mondo Duplantis' fiancée also posted a video of her girls surprising her at a blue-themed party.

Ad
"It’s happening!! Bach time," Inglander's caption read.
Ad

Desire Inglander was in attendance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Duplantis cemented his status as a global pole vaulting phenomenon by clearing the 6.25m mark and setting the world record for the ninth time.

Mondo Duplantis once revealed that his fiancée, Desire Inglander, brings equilibrium to his life

Duplantis and Inglander at the Paris 2024 - Athletics - (Source: Getty)
Duplantis and Inglander at the Paris 2024 - Athletics - (Source: Getty)

Mondo Duplantis, a force to be reckoned with in pole vaulting, boasts seven senior global titles. But beyond breaking records on the world stage, the 25-year-old is just like anyone else, seeking comfort at home. And there's no one better to offer him that than Desiré. In a 2024 interview with Vogue Scandinavia, he talked about how his fiancée helps bring equilibrium to his life.

Ad
"Desiré brings me such a great balance in life. It’s so nice to be able to come home and escape into a completely different world, absorb ourselves in each other and whatever we’re doing. She’s a great travel buddy.”

Duplantis earned the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year honor in 2024 for his record-breaking feat in Paris.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications