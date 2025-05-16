Mondo Duplantis' fiancé Desire Inglander spilled the beans on her marriage schedule with the Swedish pole vaulter in an adorable fashion

Mondo Duplantis' fiancée, Desire Inglander, recently announced the date of her wedding to the Swedish pole vaulter in an adorable fashion. The couple has been together since 2020 and got engaged last year in October.

The couple has also been spotted showcasing their stylish fashion queues in their time together in several prominent events such as the Coachella in recent times. Months after their engagement ceremony and Coachella appearance, Inglander has spilled the beans for the schedule of their marriage.

Inglander shared a post on her Instagram handle, featuring a collage of throwback pictures of her and Duplantis, and announced the date of their marriage. She further wrote in her post:

"So these two are getting married next year"

Screenshot of Inglander's story (Image via: Inglander's Instagram)

Notably, Inglander also had a message for her bridesmaids who are looking to surprise her with the date of their last girls' trip before her marriage in 2026. She wrote:

"I'm getting married next year and I've always dreamt of a last girls trip with my girls. They just sent me a letter with a packing list and they are not going to say if it's in week or months."

Inglander's message to her bridesmaids (Image via: Inglander's Instagram)

Mondo Duplantis and Desire Inglander were recently featured together at the 2025 Laureus Awards, where the former was seen in a stylish blue blazer while Inglander donned a silvery blue dress.

Mondo Duplantis credited fiancée Desire Inglander and his parents after winning big at the 2025 Laureus Awards

Mondo Duplantis (Image via: Getty)

Mondo Duplantis made a special mention for his fiancée Desire Inglander and parents after winning the 2025 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award in Madrid.

Speaking on the stage after receiving the award from tennis veteran Novak Djokovic, the Swedish athlete said that his successes result from the environment people around him have created. The 2-time Olympic gold medalist added that he takes inspiration from all these people around him. Duplantis said (via Laureus, 1:40 onwards):

"I'm really a product of my environment, so I really want to give a big shout out to mom and dad, Des (Desire Inglander), my family because I think what I really did well was I really surrounded myself from a young early age with people that inspired me that I really wanted to be like. I think that's so important to surround yourself with those kind of people."

During the conversation, Duplantis also shared that he wants to break the World record more times before the next Olympic Games in 2028, Los Angeles. So far in the 2025 season, Duplantis has been on an unbeaten run with victories at two Diamond League meets in Xiamen and Shaoxing and the World Indoors.

