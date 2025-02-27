Mondo Duplantis' fiancee Desire Inglander shares summer postcards days after former shines in Indoor season opener

Mondo Duplantis enjoyed beach time with fiancee Desire Inglander as seen in polaroid photos posted by the latter. Duplantis and Inglander got engaged in 2024 after the former's victorious Paris Olympic campaign.

Mondo Duplantis and Desire Inglander met at a Midsummer Party in 2020 but their relationship didn't start right then. The pole-vaulting icon worked his way to the Swedish-born social media influencer's heart after a couple of failed attempts. Finally a message from Duplantis - 'I leave in a few weeks for the United States. Let me take you on a date. Just say yes' melted Desire's heart and she agreed to go out with him.

The couple has been dating since then and began their new journey after the pole vault world record holder got down on his knees in October 2024. Duplantis and Inglander often enjoy quality time together amidst their professional engagements.

Recently, they enjoyed some time at the beach with the social media influencer wearing a white bikini and Duplantis donning a black shirt. She posted pictures from their trip on her Instagram, with the caption:

"Summer 24 postcards"

A week ago, the couple dropped glammed-up photos in all-black outfits. The four-time Olympic gold medalist posed with a wine glass in a bar in the first slide, followed by the couple posing for a mirror selfie.

"Stocktown," the Instagram post caption read.

Mondo Duplantis claimed the pole vault victory at the ISATF Indoor Berlin, reaching 6.10m on his second attempt and setting the 2025 record. However, despite his best efforts, he couldn't improve his own world record of 6.26m.

The event, happening on Valentine's Day garnered the attention of Desire Inglander, who showed support for her fiance on her Instagram story, writing:

""My valentine's busy clearing bars at 6.10! @mondo_duplantis."

Mondo Duplantis made his feelings known for his fiancee Desire Inglander as she reflected on their time at the 2024 Paris Games

Duplantis and Inglander embracing at the Paris Games 2024 - Athletics - (Source: Getty)

Mondo Duplantis broke his pole vault record by reaching 6.25m at the 2024 Paris Olympics. His fiancee, Desire Inglander, cheered him on from the sidelines and embraced the Olympian after his triumphant podium finish. The couple's adorable moment was one of the track and field highlights at the Games.

Reflecting on the moment, Desire Inglander shared the video on her Instagram handle, extending love to Duplantis, writing:

""Another year around the sun with you and more memories to come"

The four-time Diamond League winner commented:

"My love❤️"

Mondo Duplantis broke his world record for the 10th time at the Silesia Diamond League, just three weeks after his Paris Olympic feat.

