"Most perfect boyfriend"-Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold gushes over surprise gesture from Walker Lyons

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold gushed over her boyfriend, Walker Lyons, surprising her with a bouquet amid the DWTS tour. Arnold hard-launched her relationship with Lyons in October 2024 and has since been celebrating him on her social media posts.

Arnold partnered with Olympic bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik and won the hearts of the judges and fans with their performances on Dancing With the Stars. The pair reached the finals of the 33rd season of the reality show and finished fourth. Following that, the pommel horse medalist and Arnold stepped on the DWTS tour as the co-host and performer, respectively.

Amid her dance routines, Rynold often shares updates about her boyfriend, the tight end of the USC Trojans. She shares frames with him in picturesque locations, engages in heartfelt dance sessions, and attends events.

On Tuesday, February 25, Arnold shared a picture of Milk Duds candies and a bouquet she received from Lyons. Gushing over the love, she captioned:

"Okay I have the most perfect boyfriend"

Rylee Arnold gushes over Walker Lyons' gift; Instagram - @ryleearnold1

On Sunday, February 23, Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner shared snaps of the photoshoot of FP Movement, the brand focused on wellness, happiness, and fitness. She donned greyish sweatpants and a black tank top for one look and a lavender set for the other, striking dance poses as the camera captured her mid-routine.

"A pinch me moment for sure!! Truly so grateful for the things I get to do in this life ," she wrote in the caption.

Her partner expressed pride in the caption, writing:

"Proud"

The professional dancer also celebrated Valentine's Day with a spate of pictures with Walker Lyons and captioned it:

"My love, Happy Valentine’s Day!!!"

Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner Rylee Arnold expressed how a gift from her boyfriend became her reason for happiness

Arnold at the 38th Carousel Of Hope Ball - (Source: Getty)

Rylee Arnold has been enjoying her relationship even since she spilled some failed dating stories to the media amid DWTS. She was first introduced to Lyons by his aunt, who once gave Arnold a ride in her Uber. Shortly after, she made her relationship public on social media.

On February 14, 2025, on the couple's first Valentine's Day, the football tight end gifted Stephen Nedoroscik's dance partner a bear. While documenting her pre-show routine, Arnold revealed how important cuddling with the soft toy was for her.

""Hey guys, here is my routine before my show on tour. Firstly, we start off by driving to the venue to perform again. I got in bunk to cuddle the bear that Walker git me for Valentine's Day, coz that just makes me so happy," she said.

"I started off my with my makeup, I was just talking to everybody, talking, dancing, having fun, just getting ready for the show. I have actually been so sick the past couple of days, so starting to finally feel like myself again, which is so nice," she added.

Arnold participated in the 32nd season of DWTS, where she paired with the social media personality, Harry Jowsey. The pair didn't reach the finals in that edition.

