The NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025 Finals are set to get underway on Saturday, April 19 at 4 pm Eastern Time at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The semi-finals of the Championships took place on Thursday, with Oklahoma, UCLA, Utah, and Missouri set to compete for the title. Olympian Jordan Chiles is set to compete for the UCLA Bruins, and Missouri is set to compete in the finals for the first time in program history. Listed below is the full schedule for the event, streaming details, and more.

Ad

NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025: Full schedule and rotations

Listed below is the full schedule for the NCAA Gymnastics Championships finals, including the rotations.

The finals are set to start at 4 pm ET.

Rotations for Vault, Bars, Beam, and Floor are as follows:

Vault - Missouri, UCLA, Oklahoma, Utah

Bars - Utah, Missouri, UCLA, Oklahoma

Beam - Oklahoma, Utah, Missouri, UCLA

Floor - UCLA, Oklahoma, Utah, Missouri

Ad

Trending

NCAA Gymnastics Championships Finals 2025: Live streaming and how to watch

Helen Hu at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

The finals of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025 will be broadcast live on ABC at 4 pm ET. Other streaming providers like ESPN+ and Disney+ will also stream the event.

Ad

Championship preview: 3:30 pm ET on ESPN+

National championship: 4 pm ET on ABC, ESPN+ and Disney+

Teams competing at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025 finals

2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

The four teams set to compete at the NCAA Championship finals are Oklahoma, UCLA, Utah, and Missouri. The championship will be awarded to the team with the highest cumulative team score, with five scores counting per event. The all-around and individual event championships will be awarded to the individuals having highest cumulative score during the semifinal competition.

Ad

Jordan Chiles of UCLA won an individual title during the semi-finals, posting a score of 9.975, which put her on top of the leaderboard ahead of her 2021 U.S. Olympic teammate Grace McCallum. She grabbed her third NCAA Apparatus Title.

Missouri's Helen Hu was crucial for the team's qualification, winning the beam title on 9.9875. She was also the first gymnast in program history to win an individual national title.

Fourth-ranked Utah are set to compete in their 49th consecutive National Championship and fifth straight Final Four after securing the top score (197.7625) in the semi-finals.

And finally, Oklahoma's Jordan Bowers was the team's standout performer as she won the 2025 NCAA All-Around title with a 39.7125 in the semi-finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More