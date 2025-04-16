NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025 Semifinal, LSU Tigers: How to watch, live streaming & opponents

The NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025 semi-finals are set to get underway, with the LSU Tigers looking to defend their national crown. The Tigers defeated California, Utah, and Florida last year to win their first-ever national championship, and will be looking to repeat the same feat this year. Here's how to watch them in action, their opponents, and more:

Ad

NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025 Semi-finals: Full schedule

No.2 Oklahoma will be competing in the first semi-final on Thursday (Image via Getty)

The NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025 semi-finals will be held on Thursday, April 17 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Below is the full schedule for the two semi-final match-ups and the final:

Ad

Trending

Thursday, 17 April

4:30 pm EST – National Championships semi-final I (Oklahoma, Missouri, Florida, Alabama)

9 pm EST – National Championships semi-final II (LSU, Michigan State, Utah, UCLA)

Saturday, 19 April

4 pm – National Championships final

How to watch the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships semi-finals

ESPN will be the main streaming provider for the NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025 semi-finals, along with two other major streaming channels.

Thursday, April 17

4:30 pm EST – National Championships semi-final I (Oklahoma, Missouri, Florida, Alabama) on ESPN2, ESPN+, and Disney+

Ad

9 pm EST – National Championships semi-final II (LSU, Michigan State, Utah, UCLA) on ESPN2, ESPN+, and Disney+

Saturday, April 19

Championship preview: 3:30 pm on ESPN+

National championships final: 4 pm on ABC, ESPN+, and Disney+

LSU Tigers' semi-final opponents at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025

The LSU Tigers will be coming up against a difficult set of opponents (Image via Getty)

The LSU Tigers are the top-seeded team amongst all the semi-finalists at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025, and will be coming up against No. 4 Utah, No. 5 UCLA, and No. 8 Michigan State as they look to win the NCAA Gymnastics Championships once again. The top two teams from each semi-final will advance to the national championship final on Saturday.

Ad

Utah's Grace McCallum will be one to watch out for, as she was named the Big 12 Gymnast of the Year and is a finalist for the AAI Award. No. 5 UCLA will also look to grab the title after winning both the regular season and conference championships. Meanwhile, Michigan State will make their first NCAA Gymnastics Championships appearance in 37 years.

The Tigers have had a number of standout performers this NCAA season, including Kailin Chio, who was named 2025 SEC Freshman of the Year. Haleigh Bryant is the gymnast with the most All-America Honors in LSU history, and added three more honors to her already decorated career this season. LSU Senior Aleah Finnegan also claimed four regular season All-America honors this year.

The Tigers will look to cap off a successful season by winning the 2025 edition of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More