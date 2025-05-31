Nebraska's Andi Jackson and Penn State NCAA champion Izzy Starck team up for athletic brand photoshoot

Nebraska Volleyball player Andi Jackson and 2024 NCAA Division I women's volleyball champion Izzy Starck recently appeared together in a photoshoot for Avoli. This footwear brand is specifically designed for volleyball athletes and was founded in 2023.

Jackson is coming off strong performances for Nebraska Volleyball in the team's recent spring matches. In the first spring match against the Kansas Jayhawks, she recorded 11 kills and four blocks. Against South Dakota State, she posted 11 kills and 10 blocks.

Penn State setter Izzy Starck, meanwhile, was the AVCA National Freshman of the Year, AVCA East Coast Region Freshman of the Year, and was also named to the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2024. The Penn State rising talent also earned the honor of being selected to the second-team AVCA All-American last year.

Andi Jackson and Izzy Starck featured in a photoshoot for the shoe brand Avoli. Through Jackson's Instagram stories, she shared glimpses from the shoot. In her first Instagram story, she wrote:

"behind the scenes w/ @teamavoli "

Her second story featured a collection of Avoli volleyball shoes, and the last two featured the two athletes playing volleyball.

Screenshots of Andi Jackson's Instagram stories | Source: IG/andijacksonn

Avoli was founded by Rick Anguilla and Mark Oleson, former sports footwear and clothing executives. They have previously worked with brands including Nike, Under Armour, Lululemon, and German athletic giant Adidas. Avoli has become the leading footwear brand specifically tailored to the needs of volleyball players and to increase their performance.

Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson reflects on playing under head coach Dani Busboom Kelly

During a press conference on April 27, 2025, via Inside Nebraska, Andi Jackson shared her thoughts on playing under the team's new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. She mentioned [5:03 onwards]:

"It's huge. Having a coach like Dani [Busboom Kelly] who just has so much confidence in the team and so much trust in her players. It really inspires you as a player, and so even though there were nerves, it was also so much confidence going out there because we knew we had it in us like Ryan [Hunter] said and we all really brought that out of each other."

"Having a coach like Dani who's so supportive, not that coach [John Cook] wasn't, but who's just like so supportive and has just like that faith in the team you know you can go out and play freely."

In 2024, Jackson was named to the AVCA All-America First Team.

