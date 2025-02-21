Nebraska's Harper Murray shares glimpses of doing "homework at the beach" amid volleyball offseason

  • home icon
By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Feb 21, 2025 17:52 GMT
Harper Murray (Image via: Getty Images)

Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball player Harper Murray shared glimpses of her time alongside the beach. This comes ahead of her junior year on the volleyball team in the 2025 season.

Off lately, the Nebraska outside hitter has been attending several events such as the Crown Sports event where she was the major speaker about mental health. Notably, she also attended the Superbowl match in New Orleans and was recently spotted on the Florida beaches.

Amidst this, Murray took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of one of her teammates from the back as they do their homework and beach volleyball prevails in the background. She remarked further in her story:

"homework at the beach"
Murray's story feat her team alongside the beach - Source: via @harpermurrayy on Instagram

Besides her volleyball endeavors and a degree in sports media and communication, Harper Murray has also played beach volleyball during her collegiate years. She has participated twice in 2023 and 2024 with partners like Merritt Beason, Laney Choboy, etc.

Harper Murray shares her thoughts about Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coaches staying after change of head coach

Harper Murray with her teammates in Lincoln during the Nebraska Volleyball Day (Image via: Getty Images)
Harper Murray with her teammates in Lincoln during the Nebraska Volleyball Day (Image via: Getty Images)

Harper Murray recently expressed her feelings as the Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coaches and support staff stayed on despite a head coach transition from John Cook to Dani Busboom Kelly in the program. Assistant coaches Jaylen Reyes, and Kelly Natter, and Video & Administrative Coordinator Nate Wilson will be working with Kelly for the upcoming seasons.

In an interview, Murray expressed her gratitude for the assistant coaches and also thanked the new coach for keeping the previous staff intact. Additionally, she also mentioned that Nebraska Volleyball is very grateful to have assistant coaches of their stature. She said:

"Jaylen (Reyes), Kelly (Natter), Wils (Nate Wilson), Nebraska Volleyball isn't Nebraska Volleyball without them. So, I know we're super grateful that they are still with us and obviously this is a testament to Danny (Busboom Kelly) and coach's loyalty to our staff and to our program." [6:17 onwards]
"I know we're super lucky to still have them in general whether it was Danny or coach, like the three of them under coach and under Dani now are the best coaches in the country and we're really lucky to have them on our staff," she added further.
Notably, Jordan Larson, previously an assistant coach of the program bid goodbye to the program to focus better on her pro career with LOVB Omaha just a couple of days before John Cook left.

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
