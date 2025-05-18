Nebraska Volleyball alum Lexi Rodriguez drops 4-word reaction as she throws bachelorette party for sister Kaylee

Former Nebraska Volleyball icon Lexi Rodriguez recently shared glimpses of her celebrating sister Kaylee Martin's bachelorette party. The prominent libero shared her heartfelt thoughts via Instagram.

Lexi Rodriguez was an eminent player for the Nebraska Volleyball program and earned numerous accolades throughout her collegiate career. She bagged the prestigious AAU Sullivan Award, which is given to elite student-athletes nationwide. Rodriguez became the first Nebraska volleyball student-athlete to receive the award.

In 2024, she was a finalist for the Honda Sport and the AVCA National Player of the Year. Lexi Rodriguez was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team AVCA All-America First Team three times.

The iconic libero shared a series of Instagram stories celebrating her sister, Kaylee Martin's bachelorette party:

"love celebrating you sissy"

In the next story, she wrote:

"Get the bride a drink 🥂"

Screenshot of Lexi Rodriguez's Instagram stories | Source: IG/lexi.rodriguez__

Rodriguez has successfully transitioned into professional volleyball with LOVB Omaha. She spent her debut season with the team and reached the finals of the inaugural LOVB tournament. Her team lost the championship match to LOVB Austin in three straight sets.

With the Nebraska Volleyball program, she became a four-time AVCA All-American, the third Husker athlete to earn the honor. Rodriguez concluded her collegiate career as the all-time leader in digs, registering 1,897 throughout her tenure.

Former Nebraska Volleyball icon Lexi Rodriguez opens up on her LOVB Omaha teammates

Lexi Rodriguez with her teammates at the LOVB League Finals - Louisville - Source: Getty

Lexi Rodriguez made her professional debut with LOVB Omaha against LOVB Salt Lake on February 8, 2025. The game was played at West Valley City, Utah's Maverik Centre. During her post-match press conference, she shared her thoughts on her admiration and respect for her teammates.

"I mean there's incredible leaders Jordan [Larson], Justine [Wong-Orantes] and even just Jaali [Winters] and her presence. I think just all three of them like hold down the fort and are so consistent and so just they make you better and they make the people around them better." She shared [4:01 onwards]

She continued:

"No matter who's next to them who name gets called I think when you're out there with them you just how they carry themselves makes you believe in yourself. I mean they do it every single day and I think just that trust that they have out there is pretty special."

With Nebraska Volleyball, Rodriguez was twice named to the NCAA Lincoln Regional All-Tournament Team.

