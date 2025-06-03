Nebraska Volleyball alum Merritt Beason becomes a homeowner at just 22

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Merritt Beason recently shared a message as she bought her first house. This comes just a few weeks after the conclusion of her first pro season with the Atlanta Vibe.

Beason's first season at the PVF saw her side qualify for the semis of the event, but the Vibe eventually faced defeat against Orlando Valkyries. She contributed to 191 kills across this season in the 71 sets she played. However, after the season, the former Nebraska Volleyball captain achieved a major milestone in her life outside the volleyball court at a young age of 22.

In an Instagram post, Beason posted some glimpses of her new house and shared that she closed the deal on it a few months ago. Additionally, she also informed that her best friend, Zoe McCrear, is going to be her realtor for this property. She wrote:

"Life update!!!!!!! 🙈 A few months ago, I closed on my first house and officially became a homeowner. And to make it even better, my best friend got to be my realtor & help me through the process! Just another testament to the Lord’s faithfulness, TYJ! 🥹🫶🏼🏡"

After her first pro season, Merritt Beason also received a major award for her performance across the season.

Former Nebraska Volleyball players Merritt Beason and Kayla Banwarth share thoughts on the growth of volleyball

Former Nebraska Volleyball players Merritt Beason and Kayla Banwarth shared their thoughts on the growth of volleyball across the United States. Banwarth is currently the head coach of Beason and Atlanta Vibe.

In an interview, Beason said that she is happy to see young girls taking the sport quite seriously and realizing that it is an excellent opportunity for individuals to earn a living. She said (via Atlanta Magazine):

"Now that younger girls can see that that’s a pathway of life, that they can make a living out of this. It’s adding to the growth in general.”

Banwarth also expressed her love for volleyball in the interview, mentioning that she has been around the sport throughout her life. She said:

"I’ve been playing volleyball my entire life. It was always my No. 1 passion. That’s in part because my parents played, and they both coached as well. You could say it’s in my blood."

Beason's coach at Atlanta Vibe, Banwarth, has been around the volleyball circuit for several years now and has also competed at the Olympics in 2016.

