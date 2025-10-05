Nebraska Volleyball fans support outside stadium leaves coach Dani Busboom Kelly in awe as Huskers continue unbeaten season streak after Rutgers win

Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her love for Husker fans as the team stepped out of the stadium after sweeping Rutgers on October 5, 2025. The Huskers women's volleyball team maintained its 13-game win streak with the recent set of victories over Penn State and Rutgers.
The Nebraska women's volleyball squad has been the most dominant this season, proving its prowess in the Alumni match before heading to the AVCA First Serve Showcase. In the Showcase, the Nebraska volleyball team recorded wins over Pittsburgh and Stanford. They continued their momentum in the non-conference matches, toppling Lipscomb on August 29 and Kentucky during the 'Broadway Block Party'.
On October 3, the team swept Penn State 25‑6, 25‑15, 25‑13 and maintained their win streak by defeating Rutgers on October 5 in 25‑17, 25‑15, 25‑16, concluding their East Coast road trip dominantly. As they exited the stadium, Husker fans cheered and screamed for the team, waving banners and snapping pictures.
Coach Dani Busboom Kelly, overwhelmed with the fan support, expressed her love on her Instagram story, captioning:
"We love our fans"
Previously, Kelly shared the official post of Huskers, where the team was seen being cheered on by hundreds of fans in State College.
"Husker fans are insane. So much love in State College tonight."
Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly is in her debut season as head coach. She was appointed as the Huskers' leader following the retirement of long-time coach John Cook.
Dani Busboom Kelly once shared how the Nebraska Volleyball women's team aims to headline the sports growth
Dani Busboom Kelly, a Husker alum herself, also assisted Cook at Nebraska from 2012 to 2016 before making a shift to Louisville as head coach. She helped Louisville to its most successful season in school history in 2021 and even received multiple Coach of the Year honors. Now, as the head coach of the Nebraska team, Kelly has been nothing short of phenomenal, helping the team record an undefeated season.
As Nebraska has been reigning as the No. 1 in the Big Ten slate so far, the 40-year-old highlighted how the Huskers have been embracing the limelight and working towards garnering bigger audiences as big channels fight to televise women's volleyball matches.
"Yeah, we always want to be leading the charge when it comes to moving the sport along and making sure volleyball puts up big numbers and it’s something that these networks are fighting over to get to air these matches. So again, our team embraces that, and more importantly, not the team, the university does and the athletic department," she said in a press conference after AVCA First Serve. (beginning 2:37)
The Huskers will take on Washington on October 10, 2025, at the Devaney Center.