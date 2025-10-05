Nebraska Volleyball fans support outside stadium leaves coach Dani Busboom Kelly in awe as Huskers continue unbeaten season streak after Rutgers win

Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her love for Husker fans as the team stepped out of the stadium after sweeping Rutgers on October 5, 2025. The Huskers women's volleyball team maintained its 13-game win streak with the recent set of victories over Penn State and Rutgers.

Ad

The Nebraska women's volleyball squad has been the most dominant this season, proving its prowess in the Alumni match before heading to the AVCA First Serve Showcase. In the Showcase, the Nebraska volleyball team recorded wins over Pittsburgh and Stanford. They continued their momentum in the non-conference matches, toppling Lipscomb on August 29 and Kentucky during the 'Broadway Block Party'.

On October 3, the team swept Penn State 25‑6, 25‑15, 25‑13 and maintained their win streak by defeating Rutgers on October 5 in 25‑17, 25‑15, 25‑16, concluding their East Coast road trip dominantly. As they exited the stadium, Husker fans cheered and screamed for the team, waving banners and snapping pictures.

Ad

Trending

Coach Dani Busboom Kelly, overwhelmed with the fan support, expressed her love on her Instagram story, captioning:

"We love our fans"

Kelly expresses love for Husker fans; Instagram - @coachdbk

Previously, Kelly shared the official post of Huskers, where the team was seen being cheered on by hundreds of fans in State College.

Ad

"Husker fans are insane. So much love in State College tonight."

Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly is in her debut season as head coach. She was appointed as the Huskers' leader following the retirement of long-time coach John Cook.

Dani Busboom Kelly once shared how the Nebraska Volleyball women's team aims to headline the sports growth

Nebraska Volleyball head coach at the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly, a Husker alum herself, also assisted Cook at Nebraska from 2012 to 2016 before making a shift to Louisville as head coach. She helped Louisville to its most successful season in school history in 2021 and even received multiple Coach of the Year honors. Now, as the head coach of the Nebraska team, Kelly has been nothing short of phenomenal, helping the team record an undefeated season.

Ad

As Nebraska has been reigning as the No. 1 in the Big Ten slate so far, the 40-year-old highlighted how the Huskers have been embracing the limelight and working towards garnering bigger audiences as big channels fight to televise women's volleyball matches.

"Yeah, we always want to be leading the charge when it comes to moving the sport along and making sure volleyball puts up big numbers and it’s something that these networks are fighting over to get to air these matches. So again, our team embraces that, and more importantly, not the team, the university does and the athletic department," she said in a press conference after AVCA First Serve. (beginning 2:37)

The Huskers will take on Washington on October 10, 2025, at the Devaney Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More