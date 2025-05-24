Nebraska Volleyball freshman Ryan Hunter shares glimpse from high school graduation ceremony as she receives loud cheer

Rising talent of the Nebraska Volleyball team, Ryan Hunter, recently shared a glimpse of her receiving a roaring cheer from her friends during her high school graduation ceremony. In April, the opposite hitter played her first spring match with the team.

The freshman, Hunter, dominantly played in her debut match against Kansas, with the team clinching the match in straight sets. The emerging athlete of the Nebraska Volleyball program registered eleven kills, two blocks, and two digs. She participated in the last three sets and had a hitting percentage of .563.

The game was held on April 26, 2025, in the John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Centre. She also played against South Dakota State, and the team once again won the game in straight sets.

Through her Instagram story, Hunter shared a glimpse of the high school graduation ceremony during which she received loud cheers from her friends.

Screenshot of Ryan Hunter's Instagram story | Source: IG/ryanmatea

The Charlotte, North Carolina native played High School volleyball at Cox Mill High School and assisted her team, the Chargers, to a second-place finish at the North Carolina 4A state tournament. She earned first-team all-state selection and was named the Charlotte Observer North Carolina Player of the Year.

Nebraska Volleyball freshman Ryan Hunter reflects on her debut match against Kansas

Ryan Hunter suffered a tear in her anterior cruciate ligament, commonly known as ACL, and missed her senior season due to the severe injury. After recovering for thirteen months, she joined the Nebraska Volleyball program and made her debut last month.

During the press conference, along with prominent players Andi Jackson and Rebekah Allick, Hunter expressed her thoughts on her first match.

“I feel great. I feel like I worked really, really hard to get to where I am right now, and I think I kind of proved out on the court today. I’m just really excited to be here. I wasn’t very nervous at all. I was kind of just really excited to be on the court with my sisters. I took it all in, took in all the emotions," she shared [1:57 onwards, via Hail Varsity on YouTube]

She continued,

"The day before, I’m pretty sure, Andi just texted me, like, ‘just take in everything, take in all the emotions,’ and it was really helpful, because I feel like I did that, and it made playing volleyball and the experience 10 times better.”

Hunter signed with the Nebraska Volleyball program along with Campbell Flynn, Keri Leimbach, Manaia Ogbechie, and Teraya Sigler in November 2024, under the then-head coach, John Cook.

