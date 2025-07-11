Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly gives verdict on highly anticipated Alumni match

Nebraska Volleyball's head coach Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her thoughts about the highly anticipated Alumni match. The inaugural edition of the alumni match will be held at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on August 16, 2025, from 6 pm onwards.

The Alumni match will be featuring some legendary players, and it would serve as one of the two pre-season exhibition matches for Nebraska before the regular season kicks off on August 22, 2024. Legendary players who will be competing include three-time All-American Jordan Larson, former National Champion and All-American libero Kenzie Maloney, middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, and two-time All-American Kelly Hunter.

Along with the legendary volleyball players, former players Ally Batenhorst, Lindsay Krause, and Leyla Blackwell are confirmed to take part in the Alumni match. Nebraska Volleyball team's head coach Dani Busboom Kelly shared her thoughts on the match and expressed that it would be a great experience for all the fans before the regular season flags off.

" This will be fun," she wrote.

Dani Busboom Kelly shares thoughts on the Alumni match | Getty Imagea

The first exhibition match, the Red-White scrimmage, will be held on August 9, 2025

Dani Busboom Kelly opens up about the Nebraska Volleyball team's massive fan base

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Dani Busboom Kelly took over as the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team after coach John Cook announced his retirement after the conclusion of the NCAA Division 1 Volleyball season. Being a former Husker, Busboom Kelly shared her thoughts about the passionate fan base of the team and incredible players who contributed to the team' success.

She expressed that the massive fan base drives the program and helps it to remain at the top of the volleyball circuit. Moreover, Busboom Kelly opened up about the responsibility on her shoulders and shared that taking over as the head coach of the team was a very 'big deal.'

"The people of Nebraska love their volleyball, and this is what drives this program and keeps it at the top. Every time we step into a leadership role, it's just a big deal. It means a lot that people around you that trusted you. I just have a lot of confidence in this team, and they have that look in their eye that they are ready for business," she said.

Dani Busboom Kelly expressed her gratitude on receiving the support of the players and hoped to take the program to greater heights.

