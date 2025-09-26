Nebraska volleyball match against Maryland: Schedule, live streaming details, team rosters, tickets and more

The Nebraska volleyball team is set to play its next game this weekend against Maryland on September 27 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers enter the matchup on an 11-match winning streak, with notable victories over top programs such as Kentucky, Stanford and Pittsburgh.

Ad

Co-captained by Bergen Reilly, Andi Jackson and Rebekah Allick, the team continues to hold the top spot in the AVCA poll. On the other hand, Maryland has a 7-4 record through 11 games this season.

Nebraska is led by head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, who succeeded John Cook after his 25 seasons at the helm. Meanwhile, Adam Hughes is the head coach of Maryland, who is now in his eighth season with the program.

Ad

Trending

How and where to watch and live streaming details for Nebraska volleyball’s game against Maryland?

BIG+ is expected to broadcast Nebraska’s match against Maryland on Saturday, September 27 at 3:00 PM CDT or Central Daylight Time.

Nebraska Volleyball match against Maryland

Nebraska women’s volleyball team

Keri Leimbach, Bergen Reilly, Allie Sczech, Campbell Flynn, Rebekah Allick, Laney Choboy, Maisie Boesiger, Kenna Cogill, Virginia Adriano, Olivia Mauch, Teraya Sigler, Taylor Landfair, Manaia Ogbechie, Andi Jackson, Ryan Hunter, Skyler Pierce, Harper Murray

Ad

Maryland women’s volleyball team

Ajack Malual, Haley Melby, Alex McGillivray, Jonna Spohn, Addie Canady, Annika Sokol, Katie Scherer, Ellis Crawford, Sydney Bryant, Olivia Ruy, Skylar Gerhardt, Nikki Tawil, Duru Gökçen, Ally Williams, Lilly Wagner, Eva Rohrbach

How to buy tickets for Nebraska Volleyball tickets against Maryland?

The tickets for Nebraska Volleyball’s match against Maryland will be available on SeatGeek.com, with prices ranging from $36 to $951 including fees.

Ad

Nebraska’s coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on team’s performance against Michigan

Dani Busboom Kelly at 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball recorded their latest victory against Michigan on September 24. Following the win, head coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflected on the performance, praising her team for staying composed and sticking to the game plan despite Michigan’s strong offensive start.

Ad

In the post-match interview, she said:

"I thought we played really well. I thought Michigan came out on fire. When their offense is clicking, it's really hard to stop and we were hanging in there, hanging in there and I thought we did a great job of just trusting our scout and understanding like that they were playing almost perfect and we just had to keep doing what we were doing and things would start to go our way.”

She also expressed pride in the adjustments her team made compared to their previous game, particularly in defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More