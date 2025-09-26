Nebraska volleyball match against Maryland: Schedule, live streaming details, team rosters, tickets and more

The Nebraska volleyball team is set to play its next game this weekend against Maryland on September 27 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers enter the matchup on an 11-match winning streak, with notable victories over top programs such as Kentucky, Stanford and Pittsburgh.
Co-captained by Bergen Reilly, Andi Jackson and Rebekah Allick, the team continues to hold the top spot in the AVCA poll. On the other hand, Maryland has a 7-4 record through 11 games this season.
Nebraska is led by head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, who succeeded John Cook after his 25 seasons at the helm. Meanwhile, Adam Hughes is the head coach of Maryland, who is now in his eighth season with the program.
How and where to watch and live streaming details for Nebraska volleyball’s game against Maryland?
BIG+ is expected to broadcast Nebraska’s match against Maryland on Saturday, September 27 at 3:00 PM CDT or Central Daylight Time.
Nebraska Volleyball match against Maryland
Nebraska women’s volleyball team
Keri Leimbach, Bergen Reilly, Allie Sczech, Campbell Flynn, Rebekah Allick, Laney Choboy, Maisie Boesiger, Kenna Cogill, Virginia Adriano, Olivia Mauch, Teraya Sigler, Taylor Landfair, Manaia Ogbechie, Andi Jackson, Ryan Hunter, Skyler Pierce, Harper Murray
Maryland women’s volleyball team
Ajack Malual, Haley Melby, Alex McGillivray, Jonna Spohn, Addie Canady, Annika Sokol, Katie Scherer, Ellis Crawford, Sydney Bryant, Olivia Ruy, Skylar Gerhardt, Nikki Tawil, Duru Gökçen, Ally Williams, Lilly Wagner, Eva Rohrbach
How to buy tickets for Nebraska Volleyball tickets against Maryland?
The tickets for Nebraska Volleyball’s match against Maryland will be available on SeatGeek.com, with prices ranging from $36 to $951 including fees.
Nebraska’s coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on team’s performance against Michigan
Nebraska Volleyball recorded their latest victory against Michigan on September 24. Following the win, head coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflected on the performance, praising her team for staying composed and sticking to the game plan despite Michigan’s strong offensive start.
In the post-match interview, she said:
"I thought we played really well. I thought Michigan came out on fire. When their offense is clicking, it's really hard to stop and we were hanging in there, hanging in there and I thought we did a great job of just trusting our scout and understanding like that they were playing almost perfect and we just had to keep doing what we were doing and things would start to go our way.”
She also expressed pride in the adjustments her team made compared to their previous game, particularly in defense.