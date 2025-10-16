Nebraska volleyball match against Michigan State: Preview, schedule, live streaming details, team rosters, tickets

Nebraska volleyball will face Michigan State in their next game on Friday, October 16. The match will be an away game, taking place at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan.
So far, the Huskers are undefeated with a 16-0 record this season. Their most recent victory came against #12 Purdue, which they won in dominant fashion, 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-15). Meanwhile, Michigan State has also been a top team this year, with 14 wins and 2 losses in 16 games, including an unbeaten 8-0 record at home.
How and where to watch and live streaming details for Nebraska volleyball’s game against Michigan State?
Nebraska's game against Michigan State will be played on October 17, Friday at 6:00 PM CDT at Breslin Center. The event will be telecast on BIG+ network.
Nebraska Volleyball match against Michigan State: Rosters
Nebraska women’s volleyball team
Keri Leimbach, Bergen Reilly, Allie Sczech, Campbell Flynn, Rebekah Allick, Laney Choboy, Maisie Boesiger, Kenna Cogill, Virginia Adriano, Olivia Mauch, Teraya Sigler, Taylor Landfair, Manaia Ogbechie, Andi Jackson, Ryan Hunter, Skyler Pierce, Harper Murray, Coach - Dani Busboom Kelly
Michigan State women’s volleyball team
Lia Schneider, Karolina Staniszewska, Bianca Mumcular, Danyle Courtley, Ky Clayton, Malayah Long, Mia Hood, Zuzanna Kulig, Leela Ormsby, Evie Doezema, Sarah Vellucci, Taylah Holdem, Kalea Norton, Breccan Scheck, Caroline Formankova, Carmen Waye, Cam Berger, Mya Bolton
How to buy tickets for Nebraska Volleyball tickets against Michigan State?
The tickets for Nebraska volleyball against Michigan State will be available on the latter’s official website (msuspartans.evenue.net).
Nebraska volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on Michigan State’s performance and coaching
Dani Busboom Kelly shared that she has watched a bit of Michigan State’s performance, implying she reviewed footage of the team. She credited the team’s strong play to their coach, Kristen Kelsay, describing her as a great person and a really good coach. Ahead of their game on Friday, Kelly stated during a media interaction (from 9:25 onwards):
“Yeah, I watched a little bit of film. Not a ton, but they're feeling good, you know, and I'm not surprised because Kristen Kelsay is a great person and a really good coach, and I'm not surprised at all that the team is playing very hard for her.”
Kelsay has been the head coach of Michigan State since 2025, having previously played for the team as a setter from 2010 to 2013. She also served as the associate head coach at Minnesota from 2023 to 2024.