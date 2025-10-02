Nebraska volleyball match against Penn State: Schedule, live streaming details, team rosters, tickets and more

The Nebraska volleyball team is set to face Penn State in their next regular-season game on October 3 at Rec Hall on the University Park campus of Pennsylvania State University. This will be their first matchup since Nebraska fell to Penn State in the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship semifinals, ending their run in the nationals.

In that semifinal, Nebraska was defeated in a five-set thriller as Penn State mounted a reverse sweep to win 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, 15-13, eventually going on to claim the national title. The Huskers will now be seeking revenge when they face them at the Nittany Lions’ home court on Friday.

Nebraska has started brilliantly this season, having won all 12 games that they have played. On the other hand, Penn State is struggling with 5 losses out of the 12 games they have competed in.

How and where to watch and live streaming details for Nebraska volleyball’s game against Penn State?

The Nebraska team will play one of their biggest rivals, Penn State, on October 3, with the game starting at 7:00 PM CDT. The game is expected to be telecast on FOX Network.

Nebraska Volleyball match against Penn State: Rosters

Nebraska women’s volleyball team

Keri Leimbach, Bergen Reilly, Allie Sczech, Campbell Flynn, Rebekah Allick, Laney Choboy, Maisie Boesiger, Kenna Cogill, Virginia Adriano, Olivia Mauch, Teraya Sigler, Taylor Landfair, Manaia Ogbechie, Andi Jackson, Ryan Hunter, Skyler Pierce, Harper Murray

Penn State women’s volleyball team

Ava Falduto, Gillian Grimes, Karis Willow, Jordan Hopp, Kate Lally, Addie Lyon, Gabrielle Nichols, Lexi Gin, Ava Jurevicius, Jocelyn Nathan, Emmi Sellman, Caroline Jurevicius, Marin Collins, Kennedy Martin, Catherine Burke, Alexis Ewing, Maggie Mendelson

How to buy tickets for Nebraska Volleyball tickets against Penn State?

The tickets for Nebraska volleyball’s match against Penn State can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com, with prices ranging from $15.00 to $238.50.

Nebraska Volleyball captain Bergen Reilly reflects on importance of their game against Penn State

Bergen Reilly opened up on the importance of Nebraska’s game against Penn State, sharing that every match matters for their broader goals, which are winning the Big Ten and NCAA Championships.

Ahead of their game against the defending NCAA champions, Reilly spoke about the game before media:

“Yeah, I mean games like this always kind of have some sort of implications for the postseason. So, we know what our goals are and that's a Big 10 championship and a national championship. I mean every game matters truly. The reality of it is yeah, we really want to beat Penn State, but we also have to go and beat Ruckers the next day, too.”

In addition, Reilly mentioned in the interview that while the matchup is exciting due to the rivalry between the two teams, they are making the most of the current week to focus on strong practices and preparation to ensure a solid performance.

