Nebraska Volleyball match against Utah: Schedule, live streaming details, team rosters and more

The Nebraska Volleyball’s match against Utah is scheduled to be held on September 12, Friday, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, as part of the Husker Invitational. So far, the program has won all six of the six games played, winning against Pittsburgh, Stanford, Lipscomb, Kentucky, Wright State and California.
Out of the six games, the only match where Nebraska faced some tough competition was against Kentucky, against whom they recorded a reverse sweep to win the game. Meanwhile, Utah has also played six and won five games, having lost their only game by 3-0 against #10 Texas A&M.
When and where to watch and live streaming details for the Nebraska Volleyball game against Utah?
The match between Nebraska and Utah will be streamed live on FOX Sports at 6:00 pm CDT or Central Time. Following this, Nebraska will face Grand Canyon on September 13, also as part of the Husker Invitational.
Nebraska Volleyball against Utah: Squads of both teams
Nebraska:
Keri Leimbach, Bergen Reilly, Allie Sczech, Campbell Flynn, Rebekah Allick, Laney Choboy, Maisie Boesiger, Kenna Cogill, Virginia Adriano, Olivia Mauch, Teraya Sigler, Taylor Landfair, Manaia Ogbechie, Andi Jackson, Ryan Hunter, Skyler Pierce, Harper Murray
Utah:
Ella Biggs, Katelynn Field, Kamryn Gibadlo, Langley Griffin, Allie Grossenbach, DyBorrah Johnson, Neea-Maria Joki, Levani Key-Powell, Iliana Linahan, Isabelle Marco, Lana Mijacic, Emrie Moea'i, Grace Moss, Olga Musial, McKenna Payne, Briar Rose, Ashley West, Devyn Wiest, Leah Wilton-LaBoy
Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on Nebraska's upcoming matchup against Utah
Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about their team’s upcoming matchup against Utah. She talked about how Utah has some of the best outside hitters and acknowledged their success under coach Beth Launiere. In an interaction with media ahead of Utah clash, she said:
“Really a good serving team. So, when you talk about our passing might not be up to standards, we have another great serving team coming in here and they have one of the best outsides in the country. Beth Launiere has been the coach there for 30 years and they've had a lot of success and a lot of changes where they can continue to have success. So, it'll be a battle.”
Kelly also talked about how Nebraska’s past battles against Utah have been competitive and is expecting the same level of competition as they face each other on Friday. Meanwhile, this will be Launiere’s 36th season as the head coach of the Utah volleyball program.