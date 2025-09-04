"Our team is very superstitious" - Harper Murray gets candid on Nebraska Volleyball teammates habits and her routine

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray has shed light on the superstitious routines she has before games. This comes ahead of the Huskers' match against Wright State at the Bob Devaney on September 5.

Murray has been one of the most dominant players on the offensive front for the Huskers, not just in the 2025 season but for the majority of her career. Notably, in this ongoing season so far, the Nebraska junior has racked up over 60 points for her team with her performances, and with a special mention for the Kentucky game, where she had a match-high 23 kills.

However, behind these performances, there is a side of Murray who is a firm believer in daily routines that she feels tend to affect her game. Speaking in an interview, Murray revealed that she has a superstition about spilling coffee at Starbucks before her games. Additionally, she also mentioned that the entire Nebraska Volleyball team has profound superstitious beliefs of their own. She said (via 1890 Nebraska, 1:52 onwards):

"I have a very specific routine before games. So, we do practice then I go to Starbucks and I get the same Starbucks order. I usually actually spill it before every game, and fun fact the three times that I didn't spill it were the three games we lost. So, I feel like our team is very superstitious and we have our very specific and consistent routines. So, I do the same thing and that kind of like helps me just focus."

Notably, Harper Murray and her team, Nebraska Volleyball, have been unbeaten so far this season, with victories over several top-10 teams such as Stanford, Pittsburgh, and Kentucky.

Harper Murray talks about Nebraska Volleyball facing top-ranked teams in its initial games of the season

Harper Murray shed light on the Nebraska Huskers facing multiple top-ranked teams in the initial half of the season. Speaking in a press conference, Murray said that this is a test for the team to line up against these great teams.

Additionally, the Nebraska junior also remarked that this tough competition will be majorly beneficial before the start of tournaments such as the Big 10 Championships. Murray said (via Hail Varsity, 7:30 onwards):

"I don't think it's draining, I think its a great test for us just because starting out season, you want to play good competition. You want to do that early because you don't want to just see it when you get to Big 10 play. So, I think, it's actually really good for us."

During the conversation, Harper Murray also stated that she and the other Nebraska Volleyball players had immense fun facing teams such as Pittsburgh and Stanford in the opening few games of the season.

