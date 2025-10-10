Nebraska Volleyball match against Washington: Schedule, live streaming details, team rosters, tickets and more

Nebraska volleyball is gearing up for their next showdown against Washington on October 10, days after their impressive 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-16) win over Rutgers on October 4 in front of 8,000 people at Jersey Mike's Arena, marking the largest crowd to ever watch a volleyball match in the state of New Jersey.

The Cornhuskers will next lock horns with Washington at Bob Devaney Sports Center, in Nebraska, on Friday. They are currently on a 14-0 match winning streak.

How and where to watch and live streaming details for Nebraska volleyball's game against Washington?

The Nebraska and Washington clash is expected to stream live and be televised at the Big Network, Fox Sports, starting at 8:00 PM CDT, or Central Daylight Time, on Friday, October 10.

Nebraska volleyball match against Washington: Rosters

Nebraska women's volleyball team

Harper Murray, Skyler Pierce, Ryan Hunter, Andi Jackson, Manaia Ogbechie, Taylor Landfair, Teraya Sigler, Olivia Mauch, Virginia Adriano, Kenna Cogill, Maisie Boesiger, Laney Choboy, Rebekah Allick, Campbell Flynn, Allie Sczech, Bergen Reilly, and Keri Leimbach. Coach - Dani Busboom Kelly.

Washington women's volleyball team

Addy Azavedo, Kierstyn Barton, Addy Benefield, Ava Jo Berry, Elise Hani, Alexis Haury, Zoria Heard, Maija Howse, Brooke Huard, Julia Hunt, Alexa Markley, Simona Mateska, Taylor Simpson, and Katy Wessels. Coach - Leslie Gabriel.

How to buy tickets for the Nebraska Volleyball vs Washington match?

Tickets for the Huskers vs Washington clash are still available on SeatGeek, with the prices ranging from $68 to $2,052.

Dani Busboom Kelly opened up about Nebraska volleyball's unbeaten streak amid a hectic schedule

After the Nebraska volleyball team prevailed over Rutgers on October 4, Dani Busboom Kelly sat for a conversation with SI, where she shared her honest opinion about Nebraska's unbeaten streak during tight schedules. The 40-year-old opened up about the team's hard work. Further stating that it's a lot harder for the team than it seems, she said:

“It’s a lot harder to do than people realize, coming off a really late flight, late night, turn around and play the next day, get used to a completely new gym. All things considered, I’m pretty satisfied that we played a lot of people and we didn’t miss a beat when people were in and out of the lineup," said Dani Busboom Kelly.

Kelly never falls short of praising her team members, as recently she lauded Andi Jackson for her impressive skills on the court.

