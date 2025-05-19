Nebraska Volleyball player Laney Choboy links up with Freshman Ryan Hunter during the Summer with special dance challenge

Nebraska Volleyball libero Laney Choboy matched steps with freshman Ryan Hunter as they enjoyed summer break after spring exhibition matches. The Huskers team last played a spring match in Ord High School on May 3, 2025.

Nebraska Volleyball opened the spring season with back-to-back wins over the Kansas Jayhawks, 4-0. In the second match, junior Choboy stacked up 18 digs and one ace to lead the team to the win. In the second and third sets of the same feat, freshman Ryan Hunter won hearts with a remarkable performance, recording nine kills, one block assist, and 9.5 points.

The Nebraska Volleyball team then battled it out with South Dakota in Ord High School, winning 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19 in front of a sold-out crowd. Following a successful spring season, Choboy and Hunter reunited during summer break and grooved to the beats of Swimming Pools by Lloyd in a recent TikTok dance challenge.

The players, dressed in comfortable clothes, shot the video in what looked like a drawing room. Laney Choboy expressed excitement in her caption, reading:

"guess who came to see me"

Choboy played in 36 matches in her sophomore season, averaging 1.53 digs per set with 36 set assists. In September 2024, in a match against Creighton, the libero scored a set of assists and a season-high 12 digs to help her team win.

Nebraska Volleyball player Laney Choboy shared her story of choosing Nebraska

Choboy at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - (Source: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball's Laney Choboy attended Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C, and played club volleyball for NC VB Academy. She was a star performer at the 2022 Pan American Cup, earning the “Best Receiver” honor. After a successful high school career, when it was time for college, Choboy first decided on joining Minnesota.

However, the news of coach Hugh McCutcheon broke out, and the libero canceled her chances to join the Grophers. She then visited two schools and considered Nebraska after some signs led her way. (2:17 onwards)

"I wasn't committed to Nebraska at first. I was going to Minnesota to play under Hugh McCutcheon, and then he called me and said that he wasn't going to be a coach any longer. I felt really stressed at that moment, just because it was in November, and I was going to be going to school in December. Nebraska had a scholarship for me and wanted me. (1890 Nebraska)

"I went to two schools to visit and when I got back home from both of my visits, I was at this stoplight right before my house and the license plate in front of me said "NE Huskers".. I was like talking to my mom about it and it kind of felt like a sign to me," she added.

In her freshman year, Choboy played beach volleyball with her partner, Lindsay Krause. She then paired with Skyler Pierce and Harper Murray in the next season.

